Task force helps those living with Alzheimer’s

Please join me in encouraging Congressman Doug Lamborn to join the bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease to advance research and public awareness of Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.

This task force has been instrumental in helping the more than 6 million people living with Alzheimer’s and their families by securing funding for Alzheimer’s research and bringing awareness of the disease to Congress.

It is too late for my family to benefit from the work of this task force.

My husband of 35 years passed away in 2017 from frontal lobe dementia. Our story is like many other families who are unwillingly tossed into the journey of dementia. Family and friends together watched the painful decline of an accomplished college professor, community activist, friend, father, grandfather, and the love of my life.

My journey is what drives me to be a member of the Alzheimer’s Association Ambassador Team.

No family should ever have to endure this nightmare. Congressman Lamborn’s work with the Congressional Task Force supports the promise of effective medical treatments as well as raising public awareness.

Please join me in encouraging Congressman Lamborn in renewing his membership to the Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ruth Melendez, Colorado Springs

• • •

Israel’s air defenses for Ukraine

If the reporting by the Israel National News of Jan. 29 is correct, on that morning a massive explosion at an Iranian military factory was caused not by any American Air Force attack, as some thought, but by a Mossad attack launched from inside of Iran.

It appears that the attack was by four relatively small drones. Israel is known for some extremely secretive and very sophisticated efforts to reduce Iran’s military capability.

Since almost the beginning of the war, Ukrainian President Zelensky has complained that Israel was not providing military support to Ukraine and, most importantly, no air defenses.

If this recent report is correct, Israel has just helped, in spades.

This now destroyed factory apparently manufactured the Shahed 136 drones which have caused so much havoc as against the civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

It is far better to destroy the drone manufacturing facility at its known location, a single target, than it is to try and destroy the drones individually; drones likely intended for Russian use.

Drones constitute multiple possible targets and can be shot from anywhere to anywhere.

If this report is correct, Israel has helped, at great risk to herself, for she relies upon Russia to keep the airspace over Syria available to her so that she can attack her own enemies in this region, Iran included.

Harvey A. Epstein, Monument

• • •

