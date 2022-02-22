Editor’s note: The Tribune received a copy of the below letter, which was emailed to the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education Feb. 17.
Re: The vaping/drug epidemic in our schools
I’m writing to find out what Lewis-Palmer District 38 is doing or plans to do to educate our students on the dangers of vaping and smoking nicotine and cannabis.
To this writing, I have not seen anything done by the district to try to mitigate these unhealthy behaviors, which have gotten progressively worse over the last two years. So if anything has been done — it’s not working!
Just this month, I saw video of Lewis-Palmer students vaping nicotine AND cannabis (wax, which is odorless and smokeless) right in front of teachers in the classroom, in the hallway, and mostly in the bathroom. I’ve heard from students on countless occasions, when trying to use the restrooms at both the (Lewis-Palmer) middle school and Palmer Ridge high school, they had to deal with other student members utilizing the facility to vape or use e-cigarettes to smoke either nicotine or cannabis products. These students, who simply want to answer nature’s call, are routinely put into unsafe, unhealthy and uncomfortable situations courtesy of their fellow students who have decided to bring their extremely bad habits into the school.
Vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes has been all over the news for YEARS now, with stories about the adverse health risks, to include death of some people. There are laws in place that attempt to govern the sale/use of these products, of which include zero tolerance on public school grounds, yet that is not working. All these drugs (and they are drugs), are not good for anyone, especially our children, and remain unwelcome in our schools. Somehow though, they are still there.
What is your plan to provide a safe environment for our students where they can make learning a priority? Because when students are constantly bombarded with these unsafe activities, how are they supposed to feel SAFE to learn?
Angela Petrow, Monument
