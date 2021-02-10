Re: Monument Board of Trustees resolution regarding COVID Restrictions
Apparently the Board of Trustees of the Town of Monument held a meeting on Dec. 7 and considered making the town a Sanctuary City as to the COVID laws of our state; that such laws would not be enforced there.
The proposal suggested that local businesses not be reported for failing to follow the state pandemic requirements. Some board members said businesses should be opened, religious services should be attended and we should "... fight for what is right ..." and "... sustain life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."
I, for one, am moved by such an appeal where it is appropriate. The question for me is: is this the issue upon which to raise patriotism or is it best to be patriotic about saving lives first, "life" being one of the items stated in the slogan. Here, you can only choose one side, business or the health of the residents of the town; you really can't have both under the proposal. Either business prevails and lives are put more at risk, or business must suffer.
The meeting was apparently highly emotional. The town attorney was unsure if the town could remove County Health Department officials from local businesses while they were just doing their jobs for which they had legal authority. The board seemed to be in favor of this type of resolution. I can understand wanting to save businesses and keeping a tax base. Forgotten seems to be the fact that a government's primary duty is to protect the health and safety of its citizens first, then it can focus on the job of making it easier for businesses to be here. Yes, to some extent these two goals are interdependent, but first things first.
On Jan. 7, I sent an email to the board, giving it many reasons why such an action was not in the best interests of Monument, where I have lived for about 15 years. I have evidence that each Trustee probably received that email on the date it was sent. I have never received any response from the trustees. I advised them that I was doing them the courtesy of not responding to their suggestions via the same publication which had reported it. I really didn't want to "go public."
This time it is different. Considering doing something is different than actually doing it, or a variation of it, this after being advised that such actions might not be best for the town. In reviewing the Tribune article of Jan. 20, it appears that some of my prior concerns have been addressed. I am sure that the town's attorney, and perhaps others saw the same problems as did I, this even before I became aware of the Dec. 7 meeting.
It seems that on Jan. 11, about four days after I sent my initial email, the town actually adopted a resolution which apparently declares that the actions of the governor, regarding the COVID pandemic, are "unconstitutional." Further that "All businesses, places of worship and governmental meetings are essential ..." and to declare otherwise is discriminatory.
Further, that the Trustees will not support COVID restrictions which will shut down businesses. A portion of the resolution reads as follows: "The Town of Monument does not have the ability to preclude State enforcement actions. The Board therefore calls on each business and individual to determine for themselves the level to which they desire to comply, in their best interests, with the Governor's unconstitutional orders."
It seems that, on Jan. 12, the mayor advised that the resolution was not telling businesses not to follow the state restrictions, but that they and their patrons should use their own judgment on these things. I beg to differ, especially since on that same day the governor advised that these regulations were constitutional based upon health restrictions which the courts have upheld. If I were a betting man, my money is on the governor.
Let me explain. The board does not have the right to declare an action unconstitutional, only a court does. The board may take that position, file suit, request that a court enter a temporary restraining order, enter a preliminary injunction, have a trial, file an appeal, etc. For the board to declare that something is unconstitutional does not make it so. That is why we have a court process. From your article I do not note that the town's attorney approved the format of the resolution or that he has given a written opinion letter literally staking his legal reputation on the fact that what the governor has done is unconstitutional.
This resolution puts the business community somewhat adrift. Notwithstanding what the board or the mayor says, this resolution seems to be an oblique invitation for each business to make up its own rules. This really means that there are no rules. But the state says otherwise. A business owes the highest duty of care for safety of it's business invitees. This is a higher standard than that owed to someone you happen to invite over to your home. Liability is greater. That's why a grocery store sweeps its floors every 30 minutes or so. If you intentionally violate a regulation, and someone is injured, such a violation could shift the burden of proving where and how someone got hurt and it could become the job of the business owner to show that the injury did not happen there; liability can be absolute under the right circumstances.
Must each store which does not follow the health and safety standards now post a warning at it's front door that it is intentionally not in compliance? Must it now warn each customer that entering the establishment puts them at greater risk and to please sign a waiver of liability? Must it check with its lawyer as to what to do? Must it be sure that its liability insurance carrier will cover it for a willful violation of the law? Has the Town of Monument checked with its liability carrier to see if this resolution is covered in case of suit, because I can envision that the town could be brought into cases where someone contracts the COVID under these circumstances and where the business may not have enough insurance, or perhaps any at all?
Will I feel safe going into any store if I don't trust the store to tell me, in advance, that it is not in compliance? Has the town forgotten about my rights? And what will happen to my property value if the town does get sued and insurance coverage becomes an issue? Will my taxes go up and my equity go down? And what of the reputation of this town which I am now so fond of? We will likely recover from this nightmare of a COVID within a year or so. But will we so quickly recover from what I fear will become our reputation of being that little "burg" up the hill where they seem not to follow regulations designed to safeguard your health? And I don't have to shop here anyway. Perhaps I will take an extra 10-minute drive and shop where such a regulation does not exist, where I can feel and probably be safer. Others are likely to do the same.
I point out that I am not licensed to practice law in Colorado, nor am I rendering any legal opinion nor am I giving anyone any legal advice nor do I want anyone to rely upon what I have said. All that I am doing is to point out some potential issues and each person, firm or entity should seek separate counsel. I speak only for myself, and solely in the capacity of a resident of the Town of Monument .
Harvey Epstein
Monument
