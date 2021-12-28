Re: Dec. 8 From the Editor column:
I read with great interest your very thought-provoking column of Dec. 8 on gun violence in America, and especially the tragedy of school shootings. I agree that “what you allow is what will continue.” That is why a few years ago I joined the steering committee of the Colorado Chapter of Giffords Gun Owners for Safety (giffords.org/gunowners), an organization composed entirely of gun owners committed to supporting sound and reasonable regulations that serve the safety of citizens across the country.
We are united by the following three principles:
A belief Americans can defend their constitutional rights AND support gun violence prevention laws
A devotion to safe and responsible gun ownership
Compassion and empathy for the victims, survivors and families impacted by gun violence
During the past two legislative sessions GOS supported legislation in Colorado to address many of the concerns that you raise. We supported the following bills:
Universal Background Checks. A bill that makes universal background checks mandatory on every gun sale, every time. Prior to enactment of this legislation, if there were a delay in clearing a background check, after three days the gun dealer was permitted to sell the gun without a background check clearing for the purchaser.
Extreme Risk Protection Orders. A bill for in favor of extreme risk protection orders to help prevent suicides; these laws help concerned families, household members, and medical professionals petition a court to temporarily restrict a person’s access to guns. This only happens when they are in crisis and pose an elevated risk to themselves or others. These laws involve both a court hearing and clearly defined due process protections.
Lost and Stolen Guns. A bill that requires the reporting of lost and stolen guns. Lost and stolen gun reporting laws help prevent gun trafficking across state lines. One study found that crime guns originating in states with a lost-or-stolen reporting law were 30% less likely to end up in another state than guns that came from states without such laws.
Safe Storage. A bill to require safe storage of firearms so that minors cannot gain access to unattended loaded firearms. If there is in your home a minor or other individual who is prohibited from possessing a gun, that gun must be unloaded and locked, and ammunition locked separately, if it is not in the possession or immediate control of the owner of the gun.
Gun Violence Research. A bill to fund research into the root causes of gun violence with the intention of identifying additional gun safety measures that will create a safer environment for all citizens.
I am very happy to say each of these bills were passed and are now the law in Colorado. The task is far from complete, but the passage of this legislation is certainly movement in the right direction.
So, if your readers do not want to allow gun violence in our schools and gun violence in our neighborhoods, they can do something. Contact their local representatives or, if they are a gun owner, contact Giffords Gun Owners for Safety and we will help you make your voice heard.
Peter Gurfein, Monument
•••
