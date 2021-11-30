With great thanks for your support
Over the course of three days on Veterans Day weekend, Monument’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7829 gave out over 4,000 commemorative “Buddy Poppies” and received generous donations totaling nearly $6,000.
We are overwhelmed by your support in recognizing the sacrifices of so many who came before us and supporting our philanthropic efforts back into the community. Every dollar collected will directly support veterans in dire need, provide scholarships to District 38 and District 20 students, support youth Scouting, and similar efforts.
The pandemic hit nonprofit fundraising hard, and our Post was no exception. Thanks to your generosity, our community support programs will continue uninterrupted. We owe a special thanks to the Baptist Road King Soopers; it’s businesses like yours that enable our mission to happen!
Bruce Beyerly, Commander, VFW Post 7829, Monument
• • •
