Re: Proposed development on Old Denver
To whom it may concern, which should be every person in our community.
I moved here 30 years ago. Our beautiful little town was and is a safe haven. Do not kill our town.
This affects every family that calls this their hometown. I can list off all the reasons, but you already know them! Money is not everything. There are generations growing up here.
Choosing the peace and quiet, the ability to sit outside after dark under the stars, holding kids in your arms and telling stories. Think of the families who have planted roots in our precious town. They won’t be able to sit outside and enjoy that with lights blazing, diesel fuel fumes penetrating every pore of their lungs, and the rumble of their engines as they wait to be unloaded. No amount of money is worth this.
Thank you for considering the well-being of our precious Monument.
Kay Hanevik, Monument
Conexus Business Center opposition
I am writing to express my strong opposition to the heavy industrial distribution warehouses that are being planned along Old Denver Highway. This is a significant change in the proposal from the developer, and the result will be detrimental to the area. All residents and businesses in Monument will be negatively impacted.
There will be increased traffic and safety problems, and it will lower the property values of the existing community. We have already seen negative impacts of increased traffic from long-haul truckers along Baptist.
Additionally, this much traffic crossing a well-used trail system causes great concern over the safety of those who enjoy the trail each day.
Heavy industrial space will cause:
Property values to drop
Old Denver Road to become overrun with dangerous industrial traffic
Increased safety risk to pedestrians/cyclists due to 3+ entrances, as the heavy industrial center will cross the Santa Fe Trail in multiple locations
Increased air, noise and light pollution. There would be numerous trucks entering and exiting the area
Increased burden on streets having to accommodate the tractor-trailers during bad weather. Currently, when there is bad weather the two truckstops along Baptist Road are at capacity. Overcapacity is handled by lining both sides of Baptist from I-25 West to the roundabout. Many cannot make it up and over the bridge when there is ice on the road, while lighter traffic needs to dodge them to exit the neighborhoods
I am strongly in favor of developing the space to be an extension of downtown. The original plan will help promote additional small businesses to come to Monument, allowing for natural access between the two sites. Developing the area per the original plan will provide a better view of our town for those who drive through the area, and see a pleasant place to live, work and play.
Downtown projects help promote:
The attraction of restaurants, businesses, culture, arts, and entertainment amenities
Sense of community in the proposed new downtown area
Tourism to the area (a la Manitou Springs and Old Colorado City)
The original plan will help preserve:
4th of July Parade
Small town Christmas
Art walks/Art Hop
Local businesses
Concerts in the park
The final PD site plan does not comply with any of the “parameters to be set” during the preliminary site plan where approval was granted. The original project was sold to include “parameters to be set,” “Can be more strict, but setting the baseline with these parameters”:
Uses – restaurants (no drive-thru), office, retail
No warehouses allowed
Maximum building size of 50,000 square feet
Maximum lot coverage of 40%, “not going to be all these big warehouses”
Architecture — “storefront feel,” “block rich stone details have to be included on all four sides”
View the Feb. 5, 2018 Board of Trustee meeting in full: youtu.be/IZ9-UufVV2k?t=5001.
The Conexus Business Center does not look anything like what was initially approved. The company is baiting the community into this small-town feel business park, then switching to a heavy industrial warehouse park. In my opinion, this is unethical, and they should not be allowed to deviate from the original parameters that they developed and pitched the development idea on.
Matt Magee, Monument
• • •
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Tribune reserves the right to edit to reject any submission and to edit submissions longer than 250 words. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.