Re: Attack on Salmon Rushdie
On Aug. 12, there was an attack upon the life of Salman Rushdie, a fairly newly minted American citizen.
He is a prolific writer of mostly fiction, but he often includes religious themes in his works. By way of some background: he was born of Indian/Muslim parents who were non-practicing, and he never really practiced his faith. He usually stated that he was an atheist, although as a result of the fatwa (religious decree calling for his death), issued by the Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini of Iran, Rushdie later sometimes took the position that he was a Muslim. The fatwa was issued Feb. 14, 1989, with a $3 million bounty on his head. That fatwa has never been lifted and, in the past, attempts have been made to assassinate him. The fatwa was issued for many reasons, but the primary one was because of a novel Rushdie wrote called “The Satanic Verses.” This refers to a short set of verses which appear in the Koran and are said to have come from Satan, not from Allah.
In his book, Rushdie portrays Mohammed in a less than flattering light. To have done so violates so many verses in the Koran (which come from Allah) and so many a’hadith (sayings and actions attributed to Mohammed) as to defy explanation short of writing a many-volume work. It is as if a heretical Christian criticized Christ; perhaps even worse. This all goes to the fundamentals of Islam. Rushdie has also taken the position that Islam needs to be reformed. This is an attack upon all Muslims, fundamentalist or not, no matter their sect. Most of the mainstream media “dance” around this obvious truth. They are afraid to discuss Islam, even with Muslims (there is at least one Koranic verse which prohibits this).
His attacker is a Lebanese born Shiite. He appears to be a fundamentalist. Iran is the center of Shiism and it has great influence in Lebanon. Many in the “media” (including the New York Times) now wonder what reasons this attacker had for this assault. This portion of the media also questions if any Arab or Muslim country is going to criticize this attack. Some say that if Iran does not, it could affect the nuclear discussion now taking place. This is speaking about apples and oranges. This is not politics; this is religion. Politics can change, but religion is not so easily moved. I doubt that Iran, or any other Muslim nation, will say very much. No “Mia Culpa” will likely be heard from it on this subject.
Time may prove me to be wrong, but I wouldn’t wait very long at this bus stop.
(Update sent a day later): Well that didn’t take very long. Iran just hailed this assault and warned us that it has yet to take revenge as a result the deaths of it’s terrorist leaders. I guess the bus took a different route.
Harvey A. Epstein, Monument
