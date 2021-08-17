Copy of letter sent to developer, Monument officials re: Conexus plans
I am a resident in Monument and want to submit to you the Monument Planners as well as Becknell Industrial and CBRE that building a series of six warehouses one block off our lovely, quiet and quaint Monument downtown area is NOT wanted by the citizens of this small town.
I am copying our Monument officials on this email as well.
I, among many more, as a citizen of this town oppose this installation!
Per our approved 2017 Monument Future Planned Growth plan the area is supposed to be zoned Business Campus with integrated open spaces along with Business and Residential offerings. What your company Becknell Industrial is planning is six huge warehouse buildings, which is not what City Plan said could be put in this area.
So, I am curious how your company (Becknell Industrial) got Monument Town Planners who are sworn to uphold our documented City Plans to even look at this option.
You are directly impacting a town you DO NOT LIVE in. On your website you mention Colorado Springs as desired lower option than Denver as a distribution area ... but you are putting this in small-town Monument!
Please consider a different location in open land rather than one block off our small downtown area impacting our town citizens in many ways:
You will directly impact the Bethesda Gardens assisted living residence with all-night lit parking areas, ongoing loud, semi-truck traffic disturbing their rest at night and quality of life.
You will directly impact quality of life of the several neighborhoods (including Sante Fe Trails, Peak View Ridge and Past Times) with additional traffic, truck noise, lit parking lots, night and day truck traffic.
This fully industrial business does not belong one block off our quaint downtown. It will change the look of our charming downtown community to look like an industrial area. It does NOT belong.
Old Denver Highway cannot handle these large semi-trucks. It is two lanes, has lots of residential traffic especially in the school year. This will bring too much additional truck traffic, impact local access and ultimately destroy this historic road.
The additional truck traffic will converge onto either Highway 105 (already saturated) or Baptist Road, where logistically it will be near impossible for trucks to travel the roundabout to get onto Baptist.
The historic Santa Fe Trail system will be changed from a relaxing open space walking to an exhaust corridor where huge trucks constantly cross the three new access points, where no one will want to walk.
Residents have captured photos of our American bald eagles here in the Santa Fe Trail area. This will destroy any habitat they are trying to make here! If we can protect a Preble Jumping Mouse then surely we should protect our American bald eagles!
I request you take this development to a huge field somewhere between Colorado Springs and Pueblo. This would be ideal if you are wanting this for distribution of southern Colorado, as your website says.
There is plenty of space there that will not impact a small-town community, directly in front of people’s homes, directly in front of an elderly living center and directly impacting a historic trail walking space.
Patricia Manus, Monument
_____________________________
Action, reporting needed on Monument warehouses
PLEASE report on and call people to action to stop this beast from ruining our charming town! We live directly across from this proposed monstrosity and are disgusted what all the semi-truck traffic both directions 24/7 would do to our community with exhaust, 80,000-pound loaded trucks on 8,000-pound rated residential roads, noise and our safety! Please help us!
Melanie Allums, Monument
_____________________________
Copy of letter sent to Monument Planning Dept.
I’m strongly opposed to the new large industrial warehouses and distribution centers being planned for construction adjacent to the Old Denver Highway.
My 40-year career in industrial sales and project management is a strong motivation for my opinion. One of my company’s major product lines was loading dock equipment for these types of buildings. This included dock levelers, dock seals/shelters, vehicle restraints and overhead sectional doors. Regardless of whether the products were sold to new buildings, or retrofitted to existing ones, a detailed dock survey was required before a manufacturer would build these products. This required me to spend a lot of time at these facilities while large semi-trailers were being loaded and off-loaded. From firsthand experience I know these vehicles are large, very noisy, and emit a large volume of diesel exhaust. Furthermore, refrigerated trailers require the motor to be kept running continuously and are extremely loud.
I’m shocked that the planning board is even considering this type of development directly across the street from a beautiful neighborhood. This is not the type of development that is compatible with a suburban neighborhood. Rather, it should be built in a large industrial area, bordering other industrial parks, and separated by a large highway. The development east of Powers Boulevard (Highway 21), is an excellent example of proper planning for these types of facilities. Therefore, I ask that you reconsider allowing this development to proceed in Monument. It will take away the peaceful lifestyle that residents have enjoyed for many years.
Phillip Puckett, Monument
• • •
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Tribune reserves the right to edit to reject any submission and to edit submissions longer than 250 words. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.