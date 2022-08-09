Putin’s dilemma
We, in the West, are perhaps being a bit myopic when it comes to trying to understand part of Putin’s long game. His short game seems to be: restore Mother Russia to the glory of its bygone days; fully control the Russian population and limit what they hear; Russia must have the respect of, and be feared by the rest of the world; and that Putin solidifies his position in the historical pantheon of illustrious Russian leaders. He seems to have shot himself in the foot in reaching for many of these goals.
Only time will tell.
Our Western resolve must not stop opposing his attacks, for if this were to take place he will not stop, and all of Europe and the free world will likely not recover.
But something else seems to be going on, as well: the reality of World Demographics. The current population of Russia is about 145 million people, assuming we can believe Russia’s numbers. It is estimated that its population will be down to about 132 million by 2035, and about 111 million by 2100. Putin has been aware of this trend since at least 2006, well before he first invaded Ukraine in 2014.
The average Russian man has a longevity of 66 years; women several years longer. The cause of much of the population decline is a low birth rate of 1.6 children per woman (replacement is at 2.1), a high abortion rate, little immigration, and a high death rate (much of it based upon alcoholism). Russia has the largest land mass of any country, and has vast natural resources. It is running out of people who can operate it as the population ages (but then so does South Korea and especially Japan, with a birth rate of .9 children per woman).
What is the quickest way to reverse this Russian population decline? That is Putin’s Dilemma.
The solution chosen by Putin seems to be to gather the Diaspora Russians. So where are they? The 1.6 million Jews who mostly went to Israel, will certainly not return. Putin has apparently decided to stop the activities of the Jewish Agency which helps Jews leave Russia. That was a very tiny, but politically significant step. It may come back to haunt him for many other reasons not relevant to this discussion.
Ukraine has not been a tiny step, but a great leap. Russia has controlled Ukraine since about the late 1700s. While there have been “moments” (some monstrous) in the past, where Ukrainians and Russians have not acted like brothers, for the most part they have often felt as if they were the same. Many Russians live in Ukraine and favor Russia. Focusing just on Ukraine: Putin has long taken the position that the existence of a separate Ukraine was a huge failure by the Soviet Union. He wants those 40+ million people back, as Russians.
Normally one would expect that in a war, like Putin’s War, you would want to flood the “enemy” with a refugee problem and thus weaken it. The opposite seems to be taking place regarding Russia: Putin has taken in an estimated 2 million “former” Ukrainians and deported them into Russia. He says he is fighting the Nazis, who are trying to de-Russify the Ukrainian Russians. He means to reoccupy all of Ukraine in what will be a giant re-education program. He has already started such a program within Russia, on existing Russian populations. Likely he will expel those who will not submit to this process.
About 300,000 to 500,000 Russians have already left the country; more seek to leave. Putin does not want overt dissidents — it is expensive, both economically and politically, to jail them all. What Putin needs the most is submissive manpower. He is reworking the education programs for the young in order to attain this goal. It is easier to educate than to reeducate.
While we look to Moldova as Putin’s next target (there are Russians in this small European country, which now lives in great fear), other nations also have sizeable populations of Russians, and they are also experiencing anxiety. One example is Kazakhstan, a land mass larger than Western Europe. It has a 4,750-mile border with Russia, and 22% of its population is Russian and a greater percentage of them live along that border. This represents about 4 million people (more than the population of Moldova).
Kazakhstan is beginning to look to China, Turkey and the West for help, where before, Russia was its beacon. Kazakhstan has not helped Russia in Ukraine; it has helped Ukraine, perhaps to its peril. Do not be surprised if Putin moves against it before it moves against Moldova.
Russia has a major problem regarding China. While China seems to be its friend, China needs resources found in Siberia. For decades, the “hard work” being performed in Siberia has been done by Chinese migrants seeking a better way of life. China’s population is 10 times that of Russia. Putin’s War has demonstrated to China, and to the world, that Russia’s army is not a strong one.
China has greater demographic troubles than does Russia. Between now and the time it will seriously cripple China, there is enough time for China to think about moving “north.” Without many millions more subservient Russians, now, Russia could be in very serious trouble in its east. This will be Putin’s Long Game. He has little to fear from the West; he just needs to get the Diaspora Russians back into Mother Russia, by force, if necessary.
Harvey A. Epstein, Monument
