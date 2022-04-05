The Bench
Growing up in a Northwest Pennsylvania small town I was able to roam freely, explore, and contemplate life. Across the street from my house was a large wooded area and in those woods was a big oak tree where I would sit beneath it and simply reflect on stuff. I thought about this tree when I saw The Bench — a small piece of furniture that resides outside the front door of Tri-Lakes Cares in Monument.
The Bench is a spot where you can sit and contemplate stuff, where you can wait to chat with a Tri-Lakes Cares case manager, where you can simply chat with someone, and where you can just relax. As a mental health professional I have learned the value of having that spot, a place where you can reflect on life as you live it, or on life in general. The Bench sends that message to us, a message that we need each other and that it is helpful when we reach out to either help others or seek help ourselves.
Over the years I’ve been blessed to explore the world through business ventures, to serve on the faculty of the Air Force Academy for nearly a dozen years, to encounter people from all walks of life. I will admit that it Is a bit odd that a simple bench can gather my attention to what I have learned about people, and yet it brings focus to the importance of connecting with self and others.
The next time you are in Monument, drop by Tri-Lakes Cares and visit The Bench, take a seat, and realize the connection with self and others. It’s a simple thing and yet simplicity brings clarity to our lives.
John E. Anderson, Ph.D., Monument
•••
Great news for many mom & pop businesses in El Paso County
Our Colorado small-business owners will now see a $50,000 exemption in the Business Personal Property Tax, beginning tax year 2022 payable in 2023. Thanks to (passage of) House Bill 21-1312, our local small-business owners can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Since 2005, many of our El Paso County elected, including myself, have worked to kill this albatross around the necks of small-business owners.
I have always felt this is double taxation. Our business owners pay a sales tax on this equipment when purchasing and also pay a yearly State of Colorado Business Personal Property Tax on the very same equipment.
The Business Personal Property Tax, simply put, is a tax on furniture, fixtures, and equipment. Not only is this a costly tax for small-business owners, it also requires tremendous time and effort to determine if the tax is actually owed and then additional time and effort to file the necessary yearly Personal Property Declaration Schedule.
Under current law, businesses are not required to pay tax on their business personal property, if their personal property included on a single declaration schedule is worth less than a certain amount. For tax years 2021 and 2022, the exemption threshold was $7,900 under current law. House Bill 21-1312 increased the threshold amount to $50,000 adjusted every two years for inflation thereafter. The State is now required to reimburse local governments for their lost revenue as a result of the increase.
The passing of House Bill 21-1312 now exempts nearly 90% of all our small Mom and Pop businesses in El Paso County from the levy and taxation of the Business Personal Property Tax.
Steve Schleiker, Assessor, El Paso County
• • •
