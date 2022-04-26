Hope springs eternal
This truth declares itself during this season perhaps more than any other.
It is the truth I include in an Easter card sent to friends in Poland as they house three people from Ukraine who have unexpectedly and unjustifiably become refugees. I can think of nothing else to say.
I do not think to say even that a week after the initial Russian onslaught when I telephone a former international student in Donestk, Ukraine. He is husband to a beloved sweetheart, father to four young children, and a community leader. How can I help? I plead. He replies calmly and with warmth. We have been in a war for a long time. This is not new to us.
And yet the war is new to so many.
Two days before the invasion, I speak with a friend in Warsaw, Poland, the soon-to-be recipient of my Easter card. We have known each other since childhood, our friendship the product of my volunteerism following the reading of his pen pal seeking letter in my eighth grade English class in New Mexico. I visit Poland for the first time a few years later and subsequently work in Warsaw after graduating from college. My friend and his wife have visited my husband and I and our children in Woodmoor; we have met them and their sons in Poland. On this particular Tuesday, my friend and I talk of our families, work, and upcoming vacations. And of Russian troops semi-circling Ukraine. He is wary of Putin’s intentions, but we end the conversation in upbeat well wishes. There are immediate worries to contend with and future enjoyments to anticipate.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, my friend messages me a single image: a tear falling from a green-tinted eye. How are you? I type. My friend has the ability to remain cool under immense pressure; he does not scare easily. Frightened, he writes. Our conversation later that day is brief and sober, as are all of my communications with friends and past students in Europe.
Immediately Ukrainian refugees begin surging westward into Poland. By the weekend, a couple and their two cats have been welcomed into the home of my friend and his wife. Soon the Ukrainian woman’s younger brother joins them after harrowing days of travel. He is only fifteen.
Having been a stranger in Poland before, I am not surprised by the far-reaching hospitality and life-affirming generosity Poles have shown their neighbors. The majority of housing and essential goods have been provided by ordinary civilians and local NGOs (non-governmental organizations). Solidarity and compassion are ubiquitous.
Days pass. I worry about the safety of those fleeing Ukraine and of neighboring countries embracing them. Still, when a dear friend in Warsaw for whom I have great affection asks, When are you coming to Poland, Kate? You may not always be able to come, and I may not always be here, I know I will go. W maju, Ewa, I reply. In May.
Hope springs eternal.
Katherine Sego, Woodmoor
