Putin’s genocide and mass migration
What I earlier predicted as to Putin’s intentions regarding Ukraine (see my Letter to the Editor of the Tribune published March 23) seems to have been understated: I felt that Putin merely wished to “punish” the Ukraine and partially “depopulate” it.
According to one of the “authorized” Russian publications, Putin is actually engaged in a genocide of all who oppose him and he is setting up the gulag again.I can only characterize what he intends as a variation of the novel “1984.”
The horror of it is beyond human understanding and he has already begun “deporting” Ukrainians into Russia, an admitted 420,000 so far (as of April 8).
For some of the details as to his goals, see this translation of a Russia propaganda article published by a Ukrainian writer on medium.com: medium.com@kravchenko_mm/what-should-russia-do-with-ukraine-translation-of-a-propaganda-article-by-a-russian-journalist-a3e92ecb64.
Here, Putin treats all non-compliant Ukraiians (and the entire western world) as Nazis who need to be exterminated down to the last man, woman and child, and a totally new pro-Russian generation grown.
Such an article in a police state, like Russia, would never appear without the authority of the state.
There no longer exists any concept of a free press in Russia.
I earlier predicted the obvious: we know that there will not be enough grain to feed North Africa and the Middle East (Ukraine usually supplies that grain); the sanctions on Russia will stop us from importing much of our fertilizer (which comes from Russia); a lack of fertilizer will reduce the worlds per acre production of foodstuffs; prices will continue to increase; the poor will starve (the U.N. just told us that because of this war 47 million people face starvation); the countries taking in the Ukrainian refugees will soon have trouble feeding them; America, with its about to be dwindling grain capacity, will have to help and we might now be forced to embargo the wheat and soybeans we just sold to China (not our friend), Xi probably knowing of Putin’s actual plans by at least the Olympics, if not before, and stocking up on food; and, what most have yet to recognize — mass migration into Europe, Israel and the west will take place because starving people will have to go where they can buy bread, or to countries which can feed them, or at least try to do so.
My best estimate is that we may see as many as 125 million pople on the move because of Putin’s War; or as I elsewhere stated it “You will be able to walk across the Mediterranean Sea without getting your feet wet by stepping from boat to boat.”. (I am sure that this is not an original by me.) We are at war, and we need to act accordingly.
Harvey A. Epstein, Monument
