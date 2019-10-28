Yes on 4A
It’s a fact: Two of the D-38 board members will be replaced in this fall’s election, due to term limits. It’s a fact: My two sons are grown and gone, products of a quality education in D-38, at all levels. It’s a fact: The Lewis-Palmer Middle School is grossly overcrowded.
It’s my opinion: Portable classrooms reflect a community in decline. I want those embarrassing eye sores gone. We are better than this. Let’s do the right thing for our students.
Vote YES on 4A.
William Anonsen
Monument
REGARDING TRI-LAKES MONUMENT FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT’S BALLOT ISSUE 6A
In the Oct. 23 issue of The Tribune, there appeared a Letter to the Editor titled, “Vote ‘No’ on Ballot 6A.” The author tried to make the point that 6A was a “blank check to the board to raise taxes whenever they so desire with no expiration date.” The author must have overlooked or misunderstood the specific wording of the Ballot and all statements from the District regarding 6A.
The Ballot wording states, “Mill Levy will be increased or decreased annually to maintain revenue-neutral property tax revenues.”
The TLMFPD website explains: “What issue 6A does is to ask voters if the state reduces the amount of property that can be assessed, can the TLMFPD Board have the option … to raise the mill levy rate, without additional voter permission, an amount that offsets the revenue loss from the reduced property assessment. This would just preserve existing revenues, not increase them.”
Ballot issue 6A will stabilize unintended consequences of the 1982 Gallagher Amendment that set the ratio of property assessments statewide from non-residential and residential properties at 55/45. Consequently, Special Districts that rely upon property tax revenue from heavily residential districts continue to see a reduction in their property tax revenues because of the continued reduction in the Residential Assessment Rate (RAR).
The 2017 TLMFPD ballot initiative passed by voters helped to offset the RAR reduction, at that time from 7.96% to 7.2% — a 9.5% reduction. This year, the RAR was scheduled to be reduced over 15% until the legislature stepped in at the eleventh hour and set the RAR at 7.15%. The legislature’s action is a temporary fix until a more permanent solution can be found.
Ballot issue 6A is revenue neutral and does not increase taxes. If you would like more information, please visit tlmfire.org and click on “Ballot issue 6A.”
Dr. John Hildebrandt
President, TLMFPD Board of Directors
