Letters to the editor - Oct. 31, 2018
IN DEFENSE OF PROPOSITION 112
Despite the spin put on this proposition and the millions of dollars being spent by the energy industry for political advertising, this is about the impact of energy extraction on those citizens of Colorado whose quality of life is being damaged, because of the proximity of these operations to where they live or work.
If you have never lived in a home that is 500 feet from an oil or gas extraction operation, you really should not be criticizing people living in the communities that are exposed to the noise, odors, pollution, night lighting and safety issues presented by these actions. Remember, in the majority of cases the houses and buildings were there first.
The perceived job and revenue losses are overstated because the companies in this industry are hiring and releasing employees all the time, based on the production of the well sites. Losses could easily be reduced by increasing the severance taxes on the industry because Colorado has one of the lowest rates of all the western states, so the industry is not going anywhere. Under the current law, the COGCC has the authority to modify setback requirements in the future, and that is what they should comprise to do. But apparently they chose not to, otherwise Proposition 112 would not be on the ballot!
Life in Colorado should be about more than just making money. We need to preserve the natural beauty and the quality of life that attracts people from all over the country that want to visit or live here.
Norm Kramer
Monument
TRI-LAKES NOT THE BEST PLACE FOR DRUG AND REHAB CENTER
Like many other transplants, my family and I decided to make Monument our forever home after serving in the military. Shortly after moving into our home, I learned the Ramada Inn sold and is being renovated into a drug and alcohol rehab center. Although rehab centers are critical to for addicts to overcome drug and alcohol addiction, I have some concerns.
My concerns include the location of the rehab facility, the number of patients the facility will house (150) and unregulated sober living homes. After researching the parent company of this drug and rehab facility, my concerns continue to increase. I would offer this facility is not the type of facility this community needs. I am not convinced the patient is the No. 1 priority.
Additionally, we have to consider how those who do complete a rehab program reintegrate into the community. A growing industry known as “sober homes or sober living” claims to provide reintegration opportunities. Unfortunately, these homes are not providing the right culture for success. I highly recommend researching sober home industry and make your own conclusion.
We have access to information both for and against a venue such as this readily available. Please research rehab center and sober homes across the U.S. especially in Arizona, California, Texas, and Florida. I believe we owe ourselves and our children to ask what impact this facility will have to our community now rather than 20 years from now. I’d hate to have our children ask themselves why in the world we allowed a facility like this to move into our community. I hope you, community leaders, and others join me in finding an alternate location for the drug and rehab center.
Stacy Gerber
Arrowood Division
DON’T BE ANOTHER COMPLACENT SENIOR — VOTE ‘YES’ THIS MIDTERM ON 4A AND 4B FOR LOCAL EDUCATION
From my three score and ten-year perspective:
I could be just another comfortable and complacent senior, enjoying life in our growing, scenic and dynamic community.
I could be content to just attend and applaud D-38 achievements and performances in academics, sports, music and the arts.
I could be satisfied to just continue meeting regularly with fellow seniors to talk over politics and sports.
I could be blissfully confident that my home value will continue rising regardless of D-38 ballot issues.
But I simply can’t. I cannot sit still and silent without raising my voice.
No one likes the prospects of paying more money in taxes. But even less palatable is the notion of our children and our children’s children unprepared for the modern workforce and a community with stagnant or declining property values.
D-38 leaders and our volunteer school board members have done their very best in developing the twin ballot issues. As a lifelong voter, I’ve realized that just like there are no “perfect” candidates, there are no “perfect” ballot issues. As voters, we must choose based on the District’s proven track record of achievement and the best available information.
Elections are important and they have consequences, as the results of the Nov. 6 election will either sustain or degrade our educational system.
I especially urge my fellow seniors to step forward and vote “yes” on 4A and 4B.
Dave Betzler
Monument