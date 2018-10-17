Letters to the Editor - Oct. 17, 2018
We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
PROPOSITION 112 IS ‘WRONG’ FOR COLORADO
Proposition 112 is wrong for Colorado — its greatest impacts will be the loss of jobs and tax revenue. It is proposed and supported by Boulder-based Colorado Rising, a group well known for its intolerance and hostility toward Colorado’s oil and gas industry. This proposition may be appealing in Boulder, but it is too extreme and reckless for the rest of us. A 2018 COGCC study concluded that if the proposition passes, 94 percent of non-federal lands in Colorado’s top five oil and gas producing counties would be off limits to future oil and gas development. Without using the word “ban,” Proposition 112 is essentially a “ban” on oil and gas development in Colorado.
I am a proud employee of the Colorado oil and gas industry, having lived and worked in Colorado for more than 15 years. I have raised my family here and I have seen how this industry has provided thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in tax revenue to the state, helping Colorado develop a vibrant economy and high quality of life. If passed, Proposition 112 would lead to the loss of as many as 147,000 jobs by 2030 (up to 43,000 in the first year alone) and more than $1 billion in tax revenue to the state. This loss would impact our schools, for example, in 2015 and 2016 alone, the oil and gas industry provided $839 million in funding to K-12 education.
Help preserve our robust economy and quality of life. Vote “no” on Proposition 112.
Scott Bugosh
Monument
SPEEDING UP TO SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO MONITOR
In an Oct. 3 letter to the editor titled “What can be done to stop ‘excessive’ evening speeding?” William Viott questioned police response for speeding on Red Rocks Ranch Road and Mount Herman Road. To clarify his question of what “our police department” will do, those two roads are not in the Town of Monument jurisdiction, but rather policed by the El Paso County Sheriff. However, Mr. Viott’s question is a good one.
John Howe
Monument