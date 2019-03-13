Letters to the editor - March 13, 2019
DISTRICT 38, TRI-LAKES GROWTH NOT SLOWING DOWN
There have been good articles in The Tribune and Our Community News about Grace Best and its ability to be used by D-38 to help with growth. At the February D-38 Board workshop, it was stated very clearly by board members that architects who have looked at Grace Best have said that it isn’t a viable solution to increasing capacity. A grant from the state was not likely to be awarded because of the same issue. I have seen on social networks, that a small group of people are claiming that growth will slow down or that D-38 doesn’t need new schools. In the Feb. 13 Tribune, an article on the front page indicated the Monument Board of Trustees is concerned about growth and crowded schools. In the Feb. 9 Gazette, the business section had a story on In-N-Out Burgers building a huge warehouse and company headquarters at InterQuest and Voyager parkways. It read: “Hotels, apartments, restaurants, bars, coffee shops and stores also are part of the InterQuest area, and more are on the way.” And KOAA had a news report on Jan. 29 reporting on the Sanctuary Pointe expansion, 1,400 homes in the Forest Lake area and a development connected to Flying Horse off Hodgen Road. Highway 105 and Jackson Creek Parkway are scheduled to be widened. I guess people can say growth will slow down, but I don’t see that same sentiment through viable, reliable sources.
Terry Miller
Monument
GRACE BEST LEFT TO DETERIORATE
In the Feb. 27 issue of the Tri-Lakes Tribune, there appears a flow chart titled “Did You Know” from District 38.
Within this chart is a year 2010 fact box, reading, “… D38 moved Grace Best Elementary students and staff to CMS …”
Did You Know: There is a flow chart box 2010-2019 missing? “D-38 allows Grace Best Elementary to deteriorate and diverts millions of dollars from her maintenance to undefined projects.”
Our community has now effectively lost an amazing asset and suffered fractured fond memories of a wonderful and perfectly located elementary school.
We as a community are lesser for that D-38 neglect.
Gordon Reichal
Monument
Editor’s note: The aforementioned flow chart is part of an advertisement paid for by Lewis-Palmer School District 38.