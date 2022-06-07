Missiles to the Ukraine
Yesterday, President Biden announced that we would supply short range missile systems to Ukraine. Some NATO allies have similar intentions.
These systems are desperately needed in order that Ukraine can develop some parity with the range of Russian arms which are now grinding through Ukraine’s defenses, not so slowly as most pundits make it seem, destroying everything in their path. Ukraine is now losing Putin’s War because of this Russian firepower. Russia has learned.
Russia is also ethnically cleaning the areas it is gaining, sending hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians through its “filtration” camps and re-establishing the gulag deep inside of Russia. These “filtered” people will disappear, as did so many captured Nazi soldiers in WWII. Russia will declare the captured territories as either new republics or as part of Mother Russia because she has told us so. There is nothing we can do to stop this activity except to provide Ukraine with the equipment to retake her lost territories, if she can. Russia is in the process of engaging in a “mini” general mobilization; she expects total war, but not one on her territory at this point in time. She will not stop until she has completed the dream of Putin: to reconstitute “Old Russia,” and a bit more.
Strangely, the West has been allowing Putin to set the “rules” by which this war is fought: Russia can use every means, short of nukes or gas, and Ukraine must fight with one hand tied behind her, for she may not attack Russian territory, especially where Russia is launching her missiles and cannon fire at Ukraine. We fear that Russia will use nukes if Mother Russia is attacked. As above, Putin is expanding the land mass of Mother Russia as he secures more and more Ukrainian land. It becomes part of Russia as it is being secured by Putin. And we are helping Putin by forcing Ukraine to restrict her targets “with the new missiles” we are about to provide: no shooting at Russian ground and no further than 50 miles. Ukraine seems to agree to these restrictions, for now.
We are in the process of giving Ukraine our M142 multiple rocket launchers and will provide ammunition that has a limited range of 50 miles. If these weapons do not help to stop the advances of Russia, then what? Ukraine is an advanced country, technologically. She was a center of Russian space development before the wall came down. She has built her own medium/long range anti-ship missiles which sink Russian ships. The M142 system can fire MGM140 rockets with a range of up to 140 miles, and, when they become available, our new Precision Strike missiles with a range of 310 miles. There is an excellent chance that Ukraine can build longer range missiles of her own for the M142, those which shoot farther than the Putin/Biden limit of 50 miles.
If push comes to shove, in the throes of losing Putin’s War, Ukraine will probably deploy such missiles. I would not blame her for I would do the same in a war where my enemy seeks not just to defeat me, but to exterminate me, for this is Putin’s goal. The harder Putin pushes in his messianic drive to destroy Ukraine, the closer we come to having our/NATO boots on the ground, somewhere. Putin has already threatened Poland; she is next, according to him. Zelensky is correct: Ukraine is “our/the West’s war” now.
I do not know how we can contain the fighting to just Ukrainian ground, including the areas Putin took in 2014 — areas he claims are now part of Mother Russia. I don’t know how, or why we should force Ukraine to sue for peace, which will, of necessity, partially dismember her, for this will just feed the beast, as happened in 2014. The only way out, it seems, is to squeeze the Russian economy; but this might be impossible for many reasons. What we must not do is to show any signs of weakness, or the despots of the world will “win” and our western democracies will disappear. It really is that bad.
Now is not the time to play any “blame games;” now is the time to unite.
Harvey A. Epstein, Monument
• • •
June is Adopt-a-Cat Month
They may be America’s “Most Popular Pet,” but our country’s felines desperately need our help. Not only are thousands of newborn kittens joining the millions of cats already in shelters across the country during spring’s “kitten season,” but a decrease in funding and supplies at many shelters further threaten these beautiful animals and their hopes to find a forever home.
As I urge you to rescue a cat or kitten at your local animal shelter, there are various factors involved when introducing a new pet into your home. Helpful tips to consider before adoption can be found at AmericanHumane.org.
June is also National Pet Disaster Preparedness Month and while you should be prepared for pet emergencies year-round, now is a great time to update your emergency plan and refresh your pet disaster kit (hopefully to include items for your newly adopted cat or kitten)!
Dr. Robin Ganzert, CEO and President of American Humane
• • •
