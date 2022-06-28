A call to action
Today, 76,000 Coloradans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is expected to rise by 21% in the next few years. My grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s when I was still in high school, and I can tell you from personal experience that we must do more to support families impacted by this devastating disease. Congress is considering ways to help, and they should take immediate action on these important policy changes.
First, the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act would streamline the fractured and ever-changing healthcare maze that Alzheimer’s families must navigate to get care for their loved one. Coordinating the delivery of Alzheimer’s care can reduce costs while providing improved quality of care – a win-win for families and our healthcare system.
Congress is also considering reauthorizing two laws that have helped our nation make progress in research, care and awareness about Alzheimer’s disease — the National Alzheimer’s Plan Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act. These important laws have helped researchers and care providers understand the disease and the needs of the families struggling with it. Extending them will enable this progress to continue at a time when even more people could benefit from it.
I ask all members of Colorado’s congressional delegation to show their support for Colorado Alzheimer’s families by cosponsoring these important bills today, especially my representatives — U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and Congressman Doug Lamborn. Thank you U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet for already taking this action.
Caring for a loved one living with dementia is hard. Congress can, and should, make that journey a little easier.
Helen Sweeney, Alzheimer’s Ambassador, Colorado Springs
