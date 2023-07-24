Typical advertisements of traveling abroad feature fanciful dining, luxurious suites and villas, and champagne glasses panning over a breathtaking view. Although there is a more personable, humbling and heartfelt way to travel, called responsible tourism — a term I had the opportunity to learn and experience up close within my time in Thailand.

As a school trip, there is always something to be learned, and I certainly did! This adventure in particular had a distinct purpose of teaching through the impactful language of service. Think of the difference between a $15 elephant rides at a beach surrounded by tourists, versus feeding elephants sugarcane among luscious greens and natural flowing waters. The latter approach seems a bit closer to the true roots of the country, a little more personable.

Upon arrival, we began two projects that would teach us the value of responsibly touring the country through directly giving back to the locals who provide the raw experience. One in particular struck me in a way I will never forget.

Sixteen of my classmates and I abandoned our comfortable and familiar households in Monument, Colo. in exchange for northern Chiang Mai at a rural boarding school. We were tasked to plant mushrooms to be used in the meals served to the schoolchildren. Almost instantaneously as I got off the bus with work gloves in hand, I was greeted with bubbly giggles, coy waves, and even a few light hugs from the kids. But even the warm and giddy greeting couldn’t mask the harsh reality that they were facing.

It came to our attention that a large group of the children won’t be able to finish schooling, as there simply wasn’t enough food to feed each child on a daily basis and thus class sizes would have to be limited. The ability to be educated in Thailand was seen as a great privilege: treasured and never taken for granted.

Sure, us Americans might’ve recognized the privileges we have, but we had never seen firsthand how different the lives of others could be.

The spirit in the room was immediately amplified. Flourishing with deep culture and tradition, these people had opened up their beautiful home country for us to experience, offering us endless hospitality. It was only fitting that we returned the favor.

We formed assembly lines (more like circles) made up of all of us, American and Thai alike, dutifully arranging plastic bags of soil hibernating mushroom spores. One by one, fill, close, pass, place. Within four hours, we created 800 germinating mushroom bags to provide the primary source of protein used in the kids’ meals, all while chanting along to the sounds of Shakira, (the only commonly known artist between all of us).

We worked at the boarding school for a brief two days. Yet when it was time to say goodbye, I have never felt so much love and gratitude at once. Hands upon hands were on me, grasping my arms and legs in reach for hugs and high fives. The kids sing-song crying ‘I love you!” made me want to melt into the concrete beneath me so I could have eternity to soak up this moment. Despite the obvious language barrier, our bond had been crafted by the everlasting gift of gratitude.

While I meekly admit that I still don’t know an ounce of Thai, I can proudly say that I know the people. The culture that runs deep beneath the ground I walked upon revealed to me that the humblest of lives can reap great appreciation and contentment. The land of smiles really does exist, and there is no doubt that Thailand holds the title.

If you have any questions about my experience or how to tour responsibly, please do not hesitate to reach out to [email protected]. Special thanks to Auntie Tuk for making this trip so memorable.

Lily Poteet is a senior at Lewis-Palmer High School and lives in Monument. When she is not found writing, she loves to run on the Santa Fe Trail with her cross-country team.