It goes without saying that mental health resources are needed in every school. Whatever it takes to convince you, it can undoubtedly be shown through both statistics and personal testimonies. Suicides account for the second leading cause of death in for people aged 10-24. As a high school student myself, I can vouch for the significant impact that each resource available makes on the local community.

Like many schools throughout the area, Lewis Palmer High School offers mental health awareness programs for students to utilize throughout their lives. High school is a time of simultaneous stress and pressure as kids are not only preparing for the unfamiliar future ahead, but also venturing through the trenches of teenhood. And while that may seem like a great time of life for some, the struggle for self-confidence, good grades, along with validation from peers and family heavily undermines the ‘thrilling’ teenage experience.

You might be asking, ‘how can I help?’ Thankfully, especially in Colorado Springs, there are a multitude of ways to give your local youth community a helping hand. Small or large, each contribution makes an impact to at least one child within the area.

One particular approach I would recommend to those near the Monument region is participating in the Run4Hope 5K for Schools. Now I know many might be rolling their eyes, scratching heads, or giving an overexaggerated sigh at the mention of running for fun. And while I am a runner, the difference that this specific 5K makes for both D38 and D20 schools is drastic and should not be overlooked when determining a weekend activity.

Held at the Ascent Church, the Run4Hope race event features both a competitive 5K and a 2 mile color run coupled with a pancake breakfast. Spontaneous bombardings of various colors and a delectable post-race meal may seem like great incentives on their own, but the aim of this race is what truly gives its spark. All of the proceeds from the Run4Hope 5K go towards funding mental health programs at schools within the D38 and D20 region. These programs give children the opportunity to open up the conversation of mental health awareness while providing the safe space for kids to share their feelings with trusted, trained adults.

Barbara Rabideau, Run4Hope 5K race organizer shares that through personal testimonies, students shared that they didn’t think that other students were going through the same feelings that they were experiencing before the addition of mental well-being programs. Through those programs students learned they weren’t alone in feeling the ways they did. It’s increased a sense of empathy between kids who have gone through similar hardships.

As a firm believer in mental health advocacy for everyone, the first step in creating an effective impact is opening the conversation among all ages. By allowing schools to obtain the resources to assist the emotional well-being of their students, the community can expect the topic of mental health to be something of priority instead of a subject to tip-toe around.

Rabideau states, “We know that the schools in D38 and D20 are working to give students this information, but it’s really the community that needs to be aware of it too.”

Lily Poteet is a senior at Lewis-Palmer High School and lives in Monument. When she is not found writing, she loves to run on the Santa Fe Trail with her cross-country team.