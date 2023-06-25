While relaxing in the comfort of your own home might seem like an ideal summer, you are unknowingly abandoned and left to design adventures of your own within the boundaries of a small town. Sure, growing up in a tight-knit community has its perks, but summers can be a test for creativity for hyper kids and bored teens with a limited range of freedom.

To assist with some pondering minds, I have composed a small list of my favorite summer activities in the Tri-Lakes region. These places are near to my heart and hold lasting memories that I have held true to define my collective experience here in Monument.

Palmer Lake Days: To begin our summers, my friends and I have dubbed Palmer Lake as a hotspot for kicking off the summer. Floating atop a paddle board, or for some an inflatable pool, is trivial when spending a day at the lake. Even if you aren’t a paddleboard pro, Palmer Lake is the perfect practice arena before advancing to other Colorado waters. While I am no qualified fisher-lady, I can attest that crawfish hunting and fish foraging are also popular pastimes and provide a way to test your capturing skills in the high-altitude waters of Colorado.

Fox Run Slip-n-Slide Kickball: Generally Fox Run visits aren’t accompanied with a game of slip-n-slide kickball, but recently a group of friends and I got together with tarps and buckets of water in hand to host an unusual form of the game in the local park. This was no ordinary elementary school kickball match though. We laid the weathered tarps out between the bases then slathered baby oil and dish soap on top to create a slippery runway for running the bases. It was a blast, and stealing home base while covered in gobs of soap suds was an enjoyable way to earn a point for the team.

Shopping at the farmers market: A special summer occasion, the old-town Monument tradition is a wonderful way to support local businesses and purchase true Colorado-made produce. From bouquet arrangements of vibrant wildflowers to sweet confections of cookies, cake, and pies, the weekly market has just about any type of homemade goodness. Even for a teen who doesn’t typically purchase groceries, some of my best memories have stemmed from the flower booths and jewelry shops in the market.

Running on the Santa Fe Trail: Though I am nowhere near a paddleboard pro or high-scoring player in kickball, I am an avid runner — jogging the Santa Fe trail about 3-4 times a week. What makes this running scene so significant is its versatility. Trailing from Wyoming all the way down to New Mexico, the Santa Fe trail offers countless spots to start and end your workout. Extremists make the journey from state to state, although my occasional long trek starts in Palmer Lake and ends past the exit on Northgate, which is more than enough to suffice for me. Last summer, the LPHS cross country team and I ran this long stretch and grabbed lunch soon after to reward ourselves after the 13 miler. It was tiring, but the duration of exercise was all the better with my teammates there for encouragement.

Even though summer in Monument may look like a snooze-fest to an outside perspective, it holds a multitude of hidden treasures to search for and experience. It may be tricky to initially identify, but once you find an activity you truly adore, the fond small-community recollections you can create are worth the effort. That is the beauty of living in a small town surrounded by such natural beauty — it’s the kind of place you can craft unique memories to last a lifetime.