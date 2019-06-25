Springtime in Monument, Colorado (a poem)
Springtime in Monument, Colorado sometimes reminds me of days in the fall.
The cool brisk wind is blowing, and in the distance I hear a train whistle’s call.
But the air is full of pollen, and the fields and plants are a vibrant green.
There is still snow on the mountains, but the roads are nice and clean.
There are concerts in the parks, folks dance and watch their kids play.
Blue skies turn to gray clouds at the end of every day.
Hiking and biking trails are in the hills everywhere.
Some folks take advantage while others just stop and stare.
Some folks just look at the mountains while others trek the trails.
The wild flowers are in bloom and their petals in the wind look like tiny sails.
At the end everyone comes back home to a place they love and know.
So get out and do what you love to do, it’s springtime in Colorado.
Mike Foucheux
Monument