Ref. your 3 July issue on the retirement of Police Chief — Jake Shirk
We knew that Chief Shirk was retiring, but your front page article, “Monument Employees: No confidence in Police Chief” appears to be more of a hit piece on a dedicated police officer that has given much to this community. Anyone familiar with the Town of Monument knows that nearly all employees in leadership positions have left or been attacked for political and other reasons.
Some of the issues raised by ‘his employees’ in their letter of ‘concern’ seem very questionable, such as: “Failing to obtain necessary funding; or inability to communicate effectively with other law enforcement departments.” These strike us as issues that most rank-and-file police officers would not be that familiar with. Hmm, maybe someone above them wrote the letter. Maybe time to look at making a fresh start with all the leadership in the Town of Monument.
I think that my wife summed it up best when she said, “If it’s 3 in the morning, and someone is breaking into our house — there is no one I would rather have coming to help us than Chief Jake Shirk.”
Paul J. and Dianne Lambert
Monument