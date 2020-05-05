Idea for education
Here’s a novel idea: bring students back to school for several weeks during June and July. We need to be creative during this time of crisis. And after all, it’s all about the kids.
Bill Crow, retired D-38 history and English teacher
Larkspur
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Every vote matters under a National Popular Vote for president
The League of Women Voters of Colorado has supported the direct popular vote method for president and vice president since 1970, believing that popular vote is essential for representative government. Americans elect all officials, from mayors to governors, state representatives to U.S. Senators, except two: President and Vice President of the U.S.
All Americans should have a voice in our presidential elections, and every vote should matter. Millions of Americans, whether they live in rural, suburban, or urban areas, are totally irrelevant when it comes to presidential campaigns. That would change under a national popular vote. Coloradans should vote Yes on the National Popular Vote ballot measure this fall to make sure all of our voices matter when choosing our president.
The presidential campaigns and their supporting groups are already building outreach organizations and spending millions of dollars in Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina. But not Colorado. That’s because Colorado has joined the vast majority of states considered to be safely red or safely blue. In fact, for the 2020 election eight states at most are considered swing states. Voters living in those swing states are the only states the presidential candidates will focus on and spend millions on to win.
The current system for electing the president employed by 48 states awards those state’s electoral college votes to the winner of the most popular votes within that state. It is called the state-based “winner-take-all” system. That works out well for voters who live in closely contested swing states, as well as voters who are in the majority in that state. It does not work well for millions of Americans whose votes are simply tossed aside because they happen to be in the minority.
Some say the winner-take-all system benefits rural communities. But ask yourself how many times a presidential candidate has campaigned in, or built outreach organizations, during the general election in rural states like North Dakota, Kansas, or Oklahoma?
Also ask how it has worked out for the majority of rural Coloradans who voted for the Republican presidential candidate since 2008. All of those Republican votes — over 3.5 million during those three elections — have resulted in zero electoral votes from Colorado.
Others say the current winner-take-all system actually benefits urban areas. Tell that to the majority of voters who live in blue cities within red states. Everyone who wants to vote for the Democratic presidential candidate in Jackson, Mississippi or Salt Lake City knows that vote will be irrelevant.
In reality, the winner-take-all system does not really benefit anyone and it hurts the country. Presidential candidates have to focus only on getting the majority of votes in swing states, and then govern in a way that will get those votes again in their quest for re-election. Most Americans are left out of that process.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The Constitution specifically enables states to choose how their electoral college votes will be allocated. Colorado recently joined fourteen other states in deciding its electoral college votes should go to the presidential candidate that wins the most popular votes nationwide. Other states must come on board before that agreement goes into effect, but once that happens it will change the way our presidents are elected and govern for the better.
Coloradans will get a chance to approve our membership in the national popular vote agreement during this fall’s election. If you believe every vote should be relevant and that the presidential candidate that wins the most votes nationwide should win the presidency, you should be a Yes on the National Popular Vote.
Ruth Stemler, President
League of Women Voters of Colorado
Denver
