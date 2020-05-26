Running for MVEA board
As members of the Mountain View Electric Association you have a voice in your future rates and rate stability by voting in the current board election.
I’m running for the board to help guide MVEA and Tri-State Generation to the reality of the current energy market. The lowest cost energy in the U.S. today is large-scale wind generation. Data from Lazard asset management shows the unsubsidized cost of wind generation has decreased 70% in the past 10 years; and 89% for solar energy. Xcel Energy Colorado has confirmed that the cost of building new wind, solar and battery storage facilities is about half the cost of just running existing coal plants. With a third of Xcel’s generation coming from renewable energy, their average homeowner pays about 32% less each year in electric costs than an MVEA customer, and a typical small business about 43% less. And, when fuel is free, rates become more stable and predictable over the long-term. These are just the direct costs that show the advantages of the new energy market.
With my military background in electrical engineering, commanding and planning — and more recently as a small business owner and building energy analyst — I am ready to steer MVEA to a future that benefits the entire community.
Jim Riggins
Monument
