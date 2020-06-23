How you can help
You’re probably thinking, “Well, what does a 11-year-old boy have to say?”
I want to say some important things to our community. You may think, “who cares what a kid says?” Well go ahead, but I advise you to listen to what I am going to tell you.
I know this is a hard time for all of us, but it’s harder for some. Now what I am telling you may make you happy or mad. I hope it makes you think. I have learned that there is unfairness to different skin colors in our country. I do not like it. This needs to stop. It is inappropriate. Blacks have all the same rights that people with white skin do. Everyone has a purpose, but no one’s purpose is to be mean.
I want those of you who read this to go out and help each other and to support those who are different from you. All you need to do is listen and say, “you matter.” It would go a long way. One more thing — we are in this together, so stop being mean.
Thanks for hearing what I have to say. If we work together the world will be a better place. I promise!
Luca De Angelis
Monument
