Response to July 22 From the Editor column
Sorry, but the New York Times lost its “pinnacle” moniker years ago, and now is nothing less than a left-wing shadow of its former self. Did you not read about the reporter they recently ran out because she wasn’t far left enough? How about the reaction to the Tom Cotton editorial? Pinnacle, open mind? Not even close.
The fact that you discount reporters or hosts that literally back their arguments with fact says all I need to know about you.
You seem nice, but you are definitely closed-minded. Unfortunate.
More than half of America has a different opinion, mostly because our amazing America is being hijacked by those who have been convinced “She” is bad, whether through the public education system or overwhelming left-leaning reporting in 90% of our access.
America is good. Not perfect but good.
Let’s pray that our fundamental traditions and rule of law prevail once again.
Rags like the “old Grey Lady,” and billionaire funders like George Soros who’s been funding groups that are ravaging our once great cities, are pushing toward a European-like socialist model which we must now overcome, or be lost for good. Truly more like the French Revolution than anything in recent memory.
I suggest you read some of the writers from the great Colorado Springs Gazette. There is balance there; the main reason I subscribe from here in Eastern Kansas.
Mike Arel
Olathe, Kansas
Another response to July 22 From the Editor column
I would ask you to review these reports and reconsider whether The New York Times is a credible source of information:
• “The 1619 Project: Believe Your Lying Eyes” by Seth Forman: nas.org/academic-questions/33/2/the-1619-project-believe-your-lying-eyes" target="_blank">bit.ly/2WLSX2l and nas.org/academic-questions
• “The ‘Primary Subsource’s’ Guide to Russiagate, as Told to the FBI”: bit.ly/2Cu7CZ6
Richard R. Allen
Colorado Springs
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in The Tribune. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Tribune reserves the right to edit submissions.