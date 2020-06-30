El Paso and Teller counties step up for hospice and palliative care during pandemic
While we find ourselves in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that challenges and strains all of us, allow me to take a moment to thank each member of the community who has reached out to support Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care and the work that we do to provide comprehensive hospice care, palliative care and grief and loss support.
A few examples of the tremendous support we have received from our community include:
• Cloth masks and hand sanitizer being made and donated by individuals and local businesses to keep our staff safe and healthy
• Food being delivered to support our staff
• Financial support from caring supporters and local foundations
There has never been a more important time for the kind of person-centered, serious illness, and end-of-life care that members of our community will need going forward.
Community-based hospice and palliative care providers are crucial resources to help treat and care for the thousands of Americans who are impacted by COVID-19.
As we move from stay-at-home mandates and hospital-focused care, we will soon be hearing of the increased need for community-based care. This can be pre-hospital, post-hospital, or instead-of-hospital care.
Much of this care may not be end-of-life hospice care but almost all of it will require the talents of a community-based interdisciplinary team that is skilled at providing serious illness care.
Like with past emergencies when Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care has provided its expertise — the Waldo Canyon fire, tragic losses at local schools and businesses, and support of hospitals and law enforcement — it is time for us to again show how we can support our community with specialized, expert care at one of the most vulnerable and impactful times of life.
We could not do this without the help of our community. Thank you for your ongoing support. As the only local nonprofit hospice provider, we know we will get through this challenging period by working together.
Dawn Darvalics, Interim President of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care
Colorado Springs
