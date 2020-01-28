Walking on pond
Recently people (probably youths) have been walking on and playing on the pond right next to Mission Hill Way in Gleneagle.
The pond is off-limits for fishing, playing in or around, and certainly walking on the ice.
Restrictions are clearly posted all around the pond.
Before a serious injury or even worse occurs, PLEASE comply with the pond restrictions.
Remind your family members, visitors, relatives, friends, and anyone else in our area.
Joe Gray
Colorado Springs
