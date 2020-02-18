The Tribune welcomes your viewpoint. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Tribune reserves the right to edit submissions.
D-38 is listening
Thanks to Lewis-Palmer School District 38 and Superintendent Dr. KC Somers for the Community Collaboration/What’s Next for D-38 events.
It is appropriate that the Feb. 11 meeting was at Grace Best as this building seems to be a large community interest issue in the What’s Next plans.
Grace Best is well located in Monument, but unfortunately was not specifically addressed as part of the 4A bond funding, nor did it make any mention on the 4A pros and cons in the El Paso County voter guide. Many in our community believe Grace Best has value to meet our growing education needs and are “listening” for what D-38 plans “Next” for Grace Best.
With large voter turnout expected in the presidential election this November, there are only about six months remaining to create a D-38 financial ballot issue for including Grace Best in this year’s election ballot.
Our community awaits D-38 Grace Best interim plans. Thanks in advance.
Gordon Reichal
Monument