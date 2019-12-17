L-P volleyball deserves recognition
It is disappointing how much focus is put on high school football versus volleyball (and all other sports).
I understand that football is much more popular and the typical reader generally cares more about football and I don’t expect the same weekly coverage, but when it comes to state championships, I think all sports deserve recognition.
We had two Monument volleyball teams compete in the state championship game, and the winning team has won five of the last seven state championships. The town of Monument had the 1st and 2nd place team in the state for Class 4A. Lewis-Palmer High School volleyball team got a small article. Palmer Ridge football had a three-peat and got a front-page article.
It would be nice to see our local girls get the same recognition. Full disclosure: My daughter plays for Palmer Ridge volleyball so I am biased, but the accomplishments of these young women is just as impressive as the football team, and deserves recognition.
Jay Johnson
Monument
