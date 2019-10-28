Yes on 4A
It’s a fact: Two of the D-38 board members will be replaced in this fall’s election, due to term limits. It’s a fact: My two sons are grown and gone, products of a quality education in D-38, at all levels. It’s a fact: The Lewis-Palmer Middle School is grossly overcrowded.
It’s my opinion: Portable classrooms reflect a community in decline. I want those embarrassing eye sores gone. We are better than this. Let’s do the right thing for our students.
Vote YES on 4A.
William Anonsen
Monument
