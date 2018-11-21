Letter to the Editor - Nov. 21, 2018
We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
LOCAL FRANCHISES ARE WORTH SUPPORTING
Franchises are small business just like other mom-and-pop businesses. And, just like those independent business owners, franchise owners take entrepreneurial risk, invest their life savings, work long hours, give back to their local communities, compete with big box retailers and much more.
From fitness centers and restaurants to many business services behind the scenes, this broad sector of the economy has become a seamless part of our everyday lives with little barrier to entry.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans, like me, choose franchising over other avenues into entrepreneurship because of its proven blueprint for success, solid marketing methods and support system. In addition, the Small Business Administration has earmarked $30 million to assist in starting businesses like franchises.
Franchising in Colorado is a model that creates jobs: 15,606 businesses provide 150,400 jobs to our state economy and account for $13.5 billion of the state’s economic output and $5.4 billion of the private sector payroll.
Franchising is a small business that works here — locally. Moreover, it’s one that works for the future of our workforce, Colorado, and the Tri-Lakes area. So this Small Business Saturday, shop local — shop franchises.
Lisa Gustafson