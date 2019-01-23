Letter to the editor - Jan. 23, 2019
DISTRICT 38: IN PURSUIT OF TRUTH
Having worked in the District 38 school district from 2003-2010 as principal of Lewis-Palmer Middle School, I can tell you several truths.
You may hear people advocating their ideas about what the D-38 Board should do. Those people often focus on fiscal issues and their own agendas and are “creative” in addressing issues from an unrealistic perspective. Some issues are real and some are not. The D-38 Board is charged with providing quality education for all students in a fiscally responsible manner to taxpayers. That does not mean a blank check. It means providing the best opportunities they can with available resources.
I have not always agreed with the decisions made by the D-38 Board over the past 18 years. I’m not a “lackey.” I’m retired, living on a fixed income. I am not excited about new taxes for any reason. I certainly don’t appreciate how some government entities spend my tax money. Because the recent D-38 bond and mill levy election was so contentious, I decided I needed to find out the truth for myself as a taxpayer and citizen of Monument, and while doing so, focus on kids, education and fiscal responsibility.
The truth is that I am a conservative, and very much a fiscal conservative. It was always important to me to manage my school budget responsibly and thus, I often returned somewhat substantial money back to the district from my budget every year. Because I am a conservative and care about kids, teachers and public education, I am spending time researching into how the board and the D-38 administration are, and have been, operating.
Some people don’t want you to know the truth. I welcome it. I will share more of the truth in the coming weeks as I learn it.
Terry Miller
Monument