Letter to the Editor - Jan. 30, 2019
THANKS TO VOLUNTEERS FOR HONORING TIM WATKINS
Our neighbors and friends deserve a huge thank you for volunteering so kindly as they have honored Tim Watkins.
The memorial in Palmer Lake, at the corner of the library, is a wonderful, unique sculpture created by Bob and Rob Meeker, Jeff Tessier and Ginger Chase Watkins.
The Yule Log Association has also honored Tim as “Eternal Trail Guardian.” The Yule Log officers have created a framed picture of Tim’s cape, a laser photo, with the frame donated by R. Galbraith and Monument Glass. Presidents: the Voelkers; Vice Presidents: the Byrnes and Potters; Secretary and Treasurer: Niall and Heather Byrne; Trail leaders; Josh Porter (also log cutter), Isaac Watkins, L. Penner; Wassail makers Rodger Voelker and Kurt Voelker; Lighter of the log, song leader Lynn Roth.
Many friends and neighbors also donated for the bike racks, seen at the library and the Rock House Ice Cream store. Tim had been the trail leader for Yule Log annually for several years, and is now its eternal trail guardian.
We express gratitude to all who contributed. Tim would be overwhelmed at all the honors!
JoAnn & Virgil Watkins
Palmer Lake
DISAPPOINTED IN MONUMENT BOARD, PD FOR LACK OF CONCERN OVER CONSTRUCTION TRAFFIC
I have some input to give regarding Sanctuary Pointe construction traffic going through Promontory Pointe:
1. The residents of Promontory Pointe own Gleneagle Drive since they pay a mill levy for construction of the road, but, due to Colorado law, it is designated as a public road.
2. The road is residential since the speed limit has been lowered to 25 mph. It is not a construction road, which Classic Homes seems to imply.
3. There is excessive speeding on the road, which the Monument Board of Trustees and Police Department ignore. However, they did lower the speed limit on the road from 30 mph to 25.
4. Classic Homes is insisting on using Gleneagle Drive instead of having Home Place Ranch extend the road to Higby Road. Further, Classic Homes originally said they would not run construction traffic through Promontory Pointe; they and Home Place Ranch were going to use a construction road from Higby Road, but that has been put on hold.
5. Finally, I come from California and I am saddened by the lack of concern by the board of trustees, which is supposed to look out for the folks who elected them. It appears the developers own them since they can pretty much do whatever they want.
Terry Heiser
Monument