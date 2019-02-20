Letter to the editor - Feb. 20, 2019
THE TRUTH ABOUT D-38: THANKS TO TABOR, GALLAGHER, HOME VALUES NOT BRINGING IN SAME DOLLARS FOR SCHOOLS
The truth is that school financing is complicated. The federal and state governments are involved, so there are going to be illogical answers to questions.
Approximately 80 percent of any school district’s general fund money is spent on people — teachers, administrators and support staff (secretaries, paras, bus drivers, kitchen workers, custodians. etc.). That leaves 20 percent of the budget for fixed costs (phones, gas, sewer, water, trash removal), technology, curriculum, buses, maintenance, etc. The truth is that there really isn’t a lot of “wiggle room” in any district budget. Accusations that “millions of dollars” are being wasted are simply not possible.
In 1984, homes in Colorado were assessed at 21 percent of their value. The number of mills the district could collect times 21 percent of your home’s value equals the amount of taxes owed by a homeowner in 1985. Because of Tabor and Gallagher amendments, homes are now assessed at close to 7 percent. What a mill raises now is 38 percent of what the same mill brought in 35 years ago. Granted, property values have gone up, but as property values went up, property taxes should also have gone up. That hasn’t happened. Gallagher has also transferred a larger tax burden onto businesses. Watch a 6 1/2 minute video on Tabor and Gallagher at https://youtu.be/_-CVZn5eD8E.
School facilities are funded by bond issues, which is basically a loan just like most people use for a home or car. The D-38 community has a group of people utilizing the “chicken little” approach. By saying the recent bond proposal would cost $66 million is analogous to saying the cost of your home is not $500,000, but $1,000,000, because of accumulated interest. Also, the district did not propose an interest-only loan, but some people don’t want you to know the truth.
Terry Miller
Monument