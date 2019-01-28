We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
D-38 MUST ADD MIDDLE SCHOOL TO ACCOMMODATE STUDENTS
Some people believe that the answer to the overcrowding for Lewis-Palmer Middle School (LPMS) is modular classrooms (portables). While modulars add classroom space, they do not add to common areas.
The truth is, right now, there does not exist in LPMS common areas that allow the ability to have one grade level together for an assembly: not in the cafeteria, nor the gym (due to fire codes).
I watched traffic one morning in front of LPMS as students arrived. The office doesn’t open until 7 a.m. I saw kids waiting in the front of the building at 6:45 a.m. with more cars arriving. By 6:53, it was an uninterrupted flow of traffic, including buses, which did not end until the last student was dropped off at 7:22. School starts at 7:23. It appears impossible for the number of students currently enrolled at LPMS to get to school on time unless they arrive considerably before the school doors open.
The truth is that the last kids in the lunch lines have between one and five minutes to eat. Thankfully, the supervisors “fudge” so that kids can take a little more time. Adding more students will not solve that problem. I’m sure one response is: add time to lunches! That is possible, but not without extending lunch times — now starting at 10:40 a.m. and ending at 12:50 p.m. I guess kids can eat lunches as early as 10:20 or as late as 1:20 (and that adds just five minutes per lunch). Thirty minutes would need to be added to the school day, because lunch is not counted as class time by the Colorado Department of Education and adding time is problematic when buses are shared with seven other schools. There aren’t any easy fixes. D-38 needs another middle school.
Terry Miller
Monument