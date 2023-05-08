I’d give anything to talk to my mother for a single hour.

She passed on Sept. 13, 2001. She was my greatest champion, my greatest advocate and my greatest counselor. Not a day passes that I don’t feel her influence. All of the kindest parts of me came from her.

I’d like to tell her about all that has transpired since she moved on. I’d like to introduce her to her great-grandchildren. I’d like to say “thank you” for faithfully doing a thankless job — loving and raising my siblings and me.

And an act of faith it was. We were challenging enough to make most deny they even knew us.

For those of you whose mothers are still here, may I suggest you say and do all of those things expeditiously.

Mothers are wonderful.

They love you enough to tell you the truth, even if that’s the last thing you want to hear. When your peers are telling you that you’re stupid and ugly and not good enough, mom is there with an encouraging word. When your peers tell you that the stupid things you’re doing are awesome and amazing and cool, mom brings a sobering dose of reality.

Like Forrest Gump’s momma always said, “stupid is as stupid does.”

Even the memory of Mom can make a difference.

There was a period when I was making some questionable choices in my life – selfish choices that revolved around me and me alone. One day I had a revelation; Mom wouldn’t like the person I was starting to become. That was too much to bear and I straightened out from that moment on.

Only a mother or a higher power could do that. In many ways, mothers are a higher power.

For all of the mothers out there, let me say “thank you.” To those mothers who are struggling with their kids, hang in there.

That teenager that ignores everything you say is listening. They’re trying very hard not to, but they hear. It won’t be long before you’ll be hearing your words coming from their mouths. They’ll think they came up with those words themselves, and that’s OK.

This week, let’s all celebrate our mothers.

Jason Kekich and a team from Ayurveda Somatics downtown are running up and down Pike’s Peak on Mother’s Day in hopes of raising $10,000 for independent mothers. That’s Pikes Peak the mountain, not Pikes Peak the street.

His mother is his motivation.

“We are doing this in honor of my mother, who raised five children as an elementary teacher while being a single mother,” he said. “She always wanted to summit Pike’s Peak and this is our way of giving back to her and to all the independent mothers.”

We can all give back by honoring our mothers.