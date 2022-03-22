Every year, The Tribune publishes a special section that showcases some of the adventures you can discover and the stories you’ll encounter in the Tri-Lakes area on a regular basis. Inside these pages today you’ll find our annual magazine, the Tri-Lakes Guide.
This year we take you on a journey, through words and photos, of parts of three of the Tri-Lakes area’s population centers: Black Forest, Monument and Palmer Lake.
Black Forest’s Old Log schoolhouse opened 100 years ago to serve the community that was rapidly growing even then. It’s made from the ponderosa pines that define this community and was the heart of the community for several decades.
Those who care for the historic structure are planning a celebration for the building’s centennial anniversary this year.
In Monument, several businesses made the difficult decision to open or expand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those businesses, which include A Better Hearing Center, Jarrito Loco, Lolley’s Ice Cream and Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream, it was a labor of love and a very big challenge to get renovations done and employees trained during a time of supply shortages and health mandates.
But for all of the owners of these firms, the choice to join the business community or grow during this tough time was the right one.
The picturesque and tight-knit town Palmer Lake is the setting for a cache of distinct dining experiences.
In the Guide, we survey a number of restaurants and shops that have found ways to stay alive and flourish, in very challenging times, by banding together and supporting one another.
We’ve also included a calendar of some of the bigger events in the region for the remainder of 2022, to help you plan out your next few months.
Of course, we weren’t able to include ALL of the fun events that are happening this year (some haven’t even been announced yet!), so please check upcoming calendars in The Tribune to find new opportunities.
The stories featured in the Guide showcase just some of the sights to see and things to do in these selected Tri-Lakes communities.
And for this year’s magazine cover, we chose to represent the region with a photo of one of Monument’s eye-catching, bright and colorful (andspringlike!) public community sculptures, as the arts bring life to and are so much a part of the area.
Please take a few minutes to enjoy the features we’ve put together in the 2022 Tri-Lakes Guide, and let us help to remind you that this area is not only a very special place to live and do business, but also it has a wealth of opporunities to offer both visitors and residents.
