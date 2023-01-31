There are lessons to be learned at any age, and yes — you can teach an old dog new tricks! Here are a few lessons learned from a hot-mess sojourn to Valley of Fire State Park in southern Nevada.

In October my husband, Ron, and I (and of course our doggy, Gracie) spent an amazing two weeks camping, hiking and sightseeing in Utah. More about that next month. At the end of our trip we visited our son and daughter-in-law in Las Vegas. I had heard about a Nevada state park an hour or so from Las Vegas that I decided was worth a side trip. Here is the tale, and oh yeah — don’t go there!

Valley of Fire is a state park that does not accept reservations for its campground, so it is first-come, first-served only. I should have listened to the warning bell from my inner voice, but – noooo …

We made plans to arrive on a Sunday early in the afternoon. Prior to our trip, I talked to a very nice park employee who assured me we should have no trouble getting a campsite at the scenic boulder-strewn campground.

Here are the lessons:

1. Always make reservations when camping, so you will be assured of having a campsite once you arrive at your destination. We left Escalante, Utah with high hopes for what lay ahead. Alas, the weather turned nasty, and we had to go over a mountain pass to get into Nevada. You guessed it — we ran smack dab into a blizzard that got worse as we ascended the two-lane highway. As we neared the summit, cars and trucks came to a standstill, spinning helplessly on the ice. A few semis had slid off the road, partially blocking it. We were pulling a 27-foot trailer, and this was darned scary! We popped the truck into four-wheel drive to maneuver the pass, but what had started out as a short jaunt from Utah into Nevada, ended up being a long slog over treacherous roadways.

We finally arrived at the entrance gate of Valley of Fire State Park. “Are there any campsites left?” we asked the attendant. He was vague and noncommittal, which should have been a big red flag, but he took our entry fee of $15 cash. We made a beeline for the campground. You know the rest. We weren’t the only ones cruising for a vacant site. There were none to be had and the campground host was nowhere to be found.

This debacle was unfolding after a long, harrowing day of driving, and tempers in the truck were getting hotter than a pepper sprout, if you know what I mean. Back to the entry gate, where I suggested to the dim attendant that the unused group campground should be opened for overflow camping. No go, but we were told that all we had to do was fill out an online form and we would get our $15 back.

2. Have a backup plan. OK, we had no place to camp, had paid $15 for nothing, and had to turn the truck and trailer around on a dime to drive through the park and out the other side. Luckily I had done my homework, and we quickly found a campsite an hour away at Echo Bay on the shores of Lake Mead. Did we return to Valley of Fire the next day to pay another $15 to visit the park? No way! I was done with dealing with park staff that were uninformed, faux polite and unwilling to make any sensible allowances to think a bit outside the box.

So on to Plan B: We stayed at Echo Bay RV park, and had a lovely time exploring Lake Mead.

3. Don’t pay with cash: You will have no record of your transactions. Once we got home I was on a mission to get my $15 entrance fee refunded. After innumerable emails, I was given contact info for the park superintendent. Finally, I thought, someone who would listen to my tale of woe and make it right. Wrong! “You must have a receipt for your entry fee,” he said. My response: “My non-existent receipt is with my non-existent campsite.” I told him to look at their security camera footage from that day to view a very unhappy couple in a pickup truck hauling a trailer as they went in and out and back through the entry gate. Did he think I made this story up? Would someone make that up for a lousy 15 bucks?

4. Perseverance doesn’t always work. But sometimes it does. We’ve all been in situations where we have dealt with a bureaucracy (in this case the Nevada state park system) that is not intent upon problem solving or customer satisfaction. I suspect the park superintendent was just waiting for me to wear out and go away. (Hope he sees this column!). I understand that Valley of Fire is going to a reservation system for the campground starting in 2023. Well, I won’t be returning there which is too bad, as the park gets rave reviews for scenery.

Ron and I have vowed that we will never again travel without overnight reservations. It eliminates spontaneity, but at least we know where we will land, and stress will be minimized. Be flexible and have a backup plan — just in case. Use a credit card, which will document your purchases. Don’t give up, but be aware that sometimes the best intentions go unrewarded. I’m still waiting for that refund …

