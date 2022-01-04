Watching in horror as entire neighborhoods went up in flames in Boulder County last week, I was reminded of the shock and sadness I felt 22 years ago, when my parents’ home was destroyed by fire.
It’s not something you imagine happening to your family or friends — having a place called home destroyed in a flash.
It was, suffice to say, a very difficult time for my mom and stepfather. They’d been married just a few years and had made a new life together in a beautiful home on a secluded wooded cul-de-sac in a small Pennsylvania town.
My home state of Pennsylvania is not threatened by wildfires, as is dry Colorado on a year-round basis. Theirs was an “accidental” fire, cause never determined, and they were (fortunately) out of town when it happened.
They arrived back home early from an out-of-state work conference, called back with the unimaginable news that their house had been destroyed, and the family dog with it.
I was working at my first newspaper job half a state away at the time, and immediately drove the three hours back to my hometown to see what I could do to help. I cried most of the way for the loss of the beloved dog and the world of hurt my folks were entering. It wasn’t my childhood home, which had been sold years before, but it held all the things that remained of my and my siblings’ early years that we hadn’t carried away already.
The house was gone, but some items stored in the basement were somewhat salvageable. Some photos in old albums, thankfully, were still intact, if a bit singed. Not much else.
There is no feeling like experiencing the loss of your home and all your belongings. There is no smell like the smoke that permeates the site and your clothes and your hair as you look for anything that might be saved.
We experienced some miracles that devastating day. A family Bible, stored in a drawer in my mom’s bedroom, but did not burn. A jewelry box containing some of my mother’s “good” jewelry fused to the bottom of a dresser and was not fully consumed by fire, and some family heirloom pearls and other keepsakes were saved. And a firewall between the house and garage had spared my stepfather’s vehicle, which my stepbrothers, who lived nearby, were able to rescue, having been alerted to the fire early enough.
But what came of that fire was an overarching lesson: Loved ones are more precious than “things.”
A house and belongings can be replaced.
It’s possible to start over, if you have to, with A LOT of help and A LOT of love.
Family is everything.
Other, smaller lessons were part of it, too. A fire safe is a necessity. Good insurance is priceless. Friends and relations, and even total strangers, can and will help in times of need.
In the Pikes Peak region, with our history of devastating wildfires, there are many who know all too well what it’s like to lose everything, unexpectedly, in an uncontrollable blaze.
The hundreds of families who lost their homes in the Boulder area have become part of that exclusive club that no one wants to join.
Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
