A very unique slice of mining history is currently on exhibit at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry. This collection of mining archaeology is composed of artifacts gathered in abandoned, underground mines by historian/explorer Bryan Kahtava.
The Colorado Springs resident grew up in Southern California sharing an interest in mines and ghost towns with his father.
“I do a lot of research in old books,” said Kahtava, and I “get permission through landowners and mining companies for exploration.”
Kahtava notes that pieces of history are forever lost as abandoned mines collapse or are reopened as surface mines. He cautiously and safely descends into deserted mines mostly located in California, Utah and Nevada. The treasures he finds tell a history of mining that has previously been unrecognized.
“This is doing ‘Indiana Jones’ kind of exploration,” he said. “You never know what you will find around the next corner.”
The artifacts recovered by Kahtava mostly come from dry Western mines where an absence of moisture and constant humidity has led to their preservation. What he’s found ranges from everyday examples of late 19th- and early 20th-century life, clues to miner’s diets, lost treasures and articles simply left behind. Much can be pinpointed to specific dates due to trademarks, product brands and actual dates on objects such as newspapers.
WMMI curator Richard Sauers describes the collection: “It’s a unique exhibit because most museums won’t have these artifacts unless someone donated them. It’s a forgotten part of mining history because it’s been left underground, and miners didn’t talk about common everyday artifacts.”
Sauers notes that diaries and memoirs of miners typically focus on the work itself, accidents, equipment and strikes, while their social history has been largely undocumented.
Some of the artifacts found are in mint condition. Others show typical wear and tear, such as torn clothing with baked-in grime. Much that has been found is simply trash left behind, and contributes to details of everyday life as a miner. Of great interest and puzzlement is why some of the things were discarded and left behind. Some answers are obvious, while others can only be based on speculation.
Articles of clothing include work gloves, soft hats, shirts, jackets and leather shoes. A pair of long underwear on display is in fairly good shape.
Why would a miner remove his underdrawers and leave them behind?
Perhaps they were used to mop up a spill. Maybe the miner was living in the mine. Who knows? Jackets typically show they were well-worn garments. Could they have been removed due to increasing temperatures underground? Included in the exhibit are two leather shoes from different pairs.
Were they then simply forgotten? Did the owner become ill or even die? Was he terminated, or perhaps something occurred underground that did not permit returning to the mine? It’s possible that some articles of clothing were damaged beyond repair, such as tattered blue jeans that were a staple of miner’s clothing.
Two of Kahtava’s most treasured discoveries are two pairs of 1880s Levi’s denim jeans.
Containers for various health products such as pills, cough drops and salve have been common findings. Pieces of pipes, tobacco bags and cans, match boxes, and even a lighter indicate that the miners smoked or chewed during their time underground. Many bottles have been found often indicating their original use as liquor bottles. Perhaps the miners used them for water or juice to quench their thirst.
It seems improbable that they were consuming spirits during demanding workdays.
Two lunch pails included in the exhibit demonstrate how food was transported and even prepared. Metal lunch containers were often rigged to rest on top of several long nails that had been pounded into a wooden board. A lighted candle would then be set on the board under the pail to heat up soup, cocoa or a variety of canned goods.
Of particular interest are the food containers left behind that give solid clues to what the miners were eating during workdays.
Many products were likely purchased at the company store. Campbell’s mock turtle and oxtail soup cans identify products that have long been discontinued. A Hershey’s cocoa box, Snickers candy bar wrappers, fruit and vegetable cans, along with cans that contained clams, oysters and crabmeat indicate an amazing variety of foodstuffs consumed underground. A box of flapjack flour raises a particular puzzle. Just how were flapjacks prepared in a mine?
Every artifact found in the forgotten mines has a story behind it, many that will never be told. A pocket watch was likely simply lost. A comely young woman in a photograph was perhaps the girlfriend or wife of a young miner. A prayer card, perfume bottles, newspapers, playing cards and soap containers all give subtle hints to what brought miners comfort and entertainment.