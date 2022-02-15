If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? One scientist might say that sound is perceived only when the vibrations (or sounds) are recognized by the ears and nerve centers in animals or people. Another scientist might say just the opposite, that the falling of a tree changes the air pressure around it which emanates from the tree regardless of whether anyone is around to hear or perceive that change.
This question is often discussed in public school classrooms, perhaps in science class or in college-level philosophy or religion classes. Does something exist if no one knows about it? Do events occur in history if they’re rarely in books or documents? How do we as parents ensure that our children know important historical events and learn from those events? How do we as teachers explain and portray history in a meaningful, accurate and impactful way? Do we teach a wide or narrow view of history, race, culture or religion? Do we educate students and children in a manner which causes them to think, to question, and to learn more? Or do we pose questions and provide information which narrows their world view and thus, their view of themselves in the world?
How can we best prepare our kids for their future? I believe that’s the central question which underlies most of the current challenges and controversies in education today. Recently, the topic of banning books was in the headlines when a school board in Tennessee voted to remove Art Spiegelman’s book “Maus” from its 8th grade curriculum. “Maus” is a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust. It’s a personal account of Spiegelman’s parents escaping from concentration camps during the Holocaust. In its comic-book style format, Nazis are portrayed as cats while Jews are drawn as rats. The school board objected to the so-called rough language and the nudity, which was displayed by a female rat. The characters in the book are all animals, not humans, however a naked rat was apparently too much for the board members to fathom.
Across the country, books addressing gender and sexuality issues, the history of civil rights in America, and contemporary culture have been removed from the curriculum in some public school systems. Unfortunately, in the Tennessee decision recently, the stated concern is to prevent and avoid students feeling uncomfortable or distressed. In that context, I’ve asked myself many questions. Should teachers stop teaching about the history of slavery in America? The civil rights movement in the 1960s that continues today? Avoid discussing the Holocaust as if it never happened?
History confirms that controlling information and knowledge was one of the main strategies used by the Nazi regime. German youths were taught that Jews were inferior and subhuman, thus, imprisoning them in ghettos and concentration camps became a justifiable action from the point of view of the Nazis. Many parents’ generation lived through World War II and learned about the atrocities. My father-in-law and his parents were three of the 100 members of the Jewish community of Nasielsk, Poland who actually survived. Approximately 3,000 Jews from Nasielsk perished, and their history is documented in the book “Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film,” by Glenn Kurtz. Learning about the Holocaust is uncomfortable and distressing but learning the facts and truth about history is a fundamental part of education.
It’s incumbent upon us to learn from our history. It’s our job moving forward to do better than our ancestors, some of whom were considered 3/5ths of a person. It’s our responsibility to understand others who are different from ourselves by their looks, their heritage, their religion, or their gender identity. This perspective may require discomfort in order to gain a deeper understanding of the issues at hand. That coupled with curiosity and courage are essential parts of education. I’d say we’re up to the task; after all, we’re shaping the next generation.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived in Colorado Springs for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at jdrichman6845@msn.com.