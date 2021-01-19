A Trails and Open Space Coalition staff member committed to cycling to work 50 times during 2020. Undaunted by the pandemic, she commuted a total of 1,000 miles and learned a lot.
She discovered that the route between her house in Northeast Colorado Springs and our office near Middle Shooks Run was challenging with limited trail access as well as sections of sub-standard road and inadequate sidewalks. She used her bike bell. Runners with earbuds and inattentive drivers were challenging. She discovered that she really didn’t like riding in the winter and is unlikely to undertake this challenge again. But she’s glad she did because she really did learn a great deal.
We’ve been stuck in “pause” as a result of the pandemic for more than 300 days. We’ve learned a lot. Zoom has become a four-letter word to many of us, but has proved to be an invaluable tool.
Our trails and parks became very crowded as gyms closed in our region. As the weather turned colder the number of visitors decreased yet many of our trails, parks and open spaces remain crowded.
Many of us have been forced to discover new places to hike as a result of the increased traffic. The Trails and Open Space Coalition created a list of less popular options and feature them on our website. Get Out Spread Out offers choices throughout El Paso County. Updated regularly, it’s a way to find new natural space and solitude. Chances are there are walks, hikes and bike rides on that list you didn’t know existed.
We all hope we never go through anything like this again in our lifetime. Although 2021 has started out rather rocky, I’m looking forward to the city’s sesquicentennial celebration and the county’s 50 years of parks celebration. El Paso County will soon have banners at all of its county parks to kick off the year long party. How about hiking 50 kilometers this year? (Not all at one time or in one park.) The county hikes are one of many activities we can look forward to and put 2020 firmly behind us. You’ll find more information at https://communityservices.elpasoco.com/parks-and-recreation/
A mentor once told me I would “grow the most at times when I was most stressed.” Oh yes, I’ve grown. I miss face-to-face meetings, time with friends indoors, and I miss hugs. I’m ready to flip that switch and go back to normal, but we can’t.
We will increasingly experience moments of normal in the weeks and months to come. In the meantime, we can experience some of the 50 ways to celebrate county parks, grow a beard (or not) for the city’s sesquicentennial. Plant a tree — or two. And remind ourselves how fortunate we are to live at the foot of Pikes Peak.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.