Monument photographer Laura Domingue shared these photos taken last week at Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s Ranger Baseball Youth Camp in Monument. The camp, held from June 8-10 for kids 7 and older, is just one of a number of athletic camps/clinics held at the district schools this summer. Upcoming camps and clinics include tennis, softball, football, cheer and basketball. A volleyball camp was held in May. Learn more at lewispalmer.org.

