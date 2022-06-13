Monument photographer Laura Domingue shared these photos taken last week at Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s Ranger Baseball Youth Camp in Monument. The camp, held from June 8-10 for kids 7 and older, is just one of a number of athletic camps/clinics held at the district schools this summer. Upcoming camps and clinics include tennis, softball, football, cheer and basketball. A volleyball camp was held in May. Learn more at lewispalmer.org.
Learning America's pastime: Tri-Lakes area kids have fun, get baseball coatching at Ranger youth camp
-
- Updated
- Comments
Trending Now
-
Summer Concerts in the Park series returns to Limbach Park in Monument
-
Nina Ruiz takes role as new Monument planning director
-
More clues released in hunt for $10K prize hidden on trail in Colorado
-
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked third-best zoo in North America
-
Rotary International Tri-Lakes chapter seeks originating members