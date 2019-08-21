If you’re looking to get involved in the Tri-Lakes community, there’s a fair for that.
The Community Volunteer Fair will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, at the Tri-Lakes YMCA Family Center, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument (80132). The free, open to the public event is being held in the evening so those who are in school and at work during the day will have a chance to stop in. All ages are welcome.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet with nearly 66 different agencies to learn about various service opportunities in the area.
The event is presented by the Tri-Lakes YMCA, the Town of Monument and JustServe, a resource that links volunteers with the community sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Door prizes and refreshments will be provided.