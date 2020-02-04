Every once in awhile, it is good to get out of your comfort zone. In particular, try something new, go somewhere you wouldn’t normally think of going. Especially as you get older, it is easy to get into a rut if you don’t watch out.
So, in this spirit, one of my recent travel experiences out of town was along this line — going somewhere that normally wouldn’t interest me. And where I went is not all that far away: Golden. So, what is it I visited? A quilting museum. Specifically, the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum.
Let me first say that while I have appreciated some quilts I’ve seen over the years (one of my mother’s favorite possessions is a quilt given to her on her 80th birthday), quilting itself has never interested me. To be candid, quilting always seemed like something of interest for women, older women especially. (I can just hear some of your groans about my assumption now.) In fact, before this trip, my knowledge of quilting could have been summed up as follows: Zero, zilch, zippo, nada, and nil. But, as I said, it is good to get out and see something different, so off to Golden I went. And it did turn out to be interesting. And I can now say I know what batting is.
The museum has different quilt exhibits every three months or so and, amazingly, the current exhibit is called “The Boys are Back in Town,” celebrating the 15th Biennial Exhibit of Quilts Made by Men. All of the displays in the main area of the museum are quilts by men. Who woulda thunk? Certainly not me. This exhibit runs through April 25. The quilts are intricate and most colorful. One on display, very well done to my eyes, is by an 8-year-old.
The Quilt Museum is not far from West Colfax and 470 at 200 Violet St., Suite 140. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the museum has been in its current location for about three and a half years. The dream of long-time Golden resident Eugenia Mitchell, the museum’s mission is “... to collect, preserve, exhibit, and educate the public about quilts; honor quiltmaking traditions; and embrace the evolution of the art and craft of quilting.” In addition to exhibits, the museum offers classes and some special events. There is also a small gift shop. Visit rmqm.org or call 303-277-0377 for details.
With the construction on I-25, getting to the museum is not as easy as it would normally be. To avoid the construction zone you have a couple of options. One is to take Highway 83 up to Lake Gulch Road and cut over west into Castle Rock. You can then take I-25 up to 470 and go west and north. Another option is to take Highway 105 north out of Palmer Lake. A pretty drive, 105 takes you to Sedalia. Take Highway 85 north from Sedalia and you will run into 470. Take a left onto 470 and follow it around to Golden.
There are, of course, other opportunities near Golden. Many people first think of the Coors Brewery, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, Dinosaur Ridge, or even the Buffalo Bill Museum & Grave. If you haven’t visited one of these other attractions and want a good day trip, my suggestion is you pick one to visit after a visit to the Quilt Museum. And there are some good choices in Golden to have lunch or dinner. In one of my future columns, I will cover the Buffalo Bill Museum & Grave. There is some doubt that he was supposed to end up being buried there.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.