Accusations persist that Trustee Jim Romanello should be removed from his elected position on the Monument Board of Trustees because he allegedly is not a Monument resident. Trustee Laurie Clark said several residents have given her pictures and other documents proving that Romanello is living primarily at his rental property in Colorado Springs.
“Mr. Romanello has moved from Monument into Colorado Springs,” Clark said at last week’s board meeting. “He is not a resident of the Town of Monument and is therefore disqualified and ineligible to be a trustee.”
Clark referred to a section of town code that says that any elected official who moves outside of Monument and is no longer a town resident cannot serve on the Board of Trustees. Romanello has refuted Clark’s claims, telling The Tribune that he’s lived at his home at Village Center Estates in Monument for the past 11 years and also owns property in Colorado Springs.
Clark said the proof for her accusations includes Romanello’s vehicle registration, his mortgage history and a certified mail receipt from his Colorado Springs property.
Anne Howe, who lost against Romanello in the November election, sparked the controversy in January when she accused him of living outside of Monument. She confirmed with The Tribune that she’s taken several pictures of Romanello living at his property in Colorado Springs. In an interview, Romanello said he’s spotted Howe following him and taking pictures.
“I’m going home to my home in Monument tonight, which I’ll probably be followed to like I’ve been followed around many times,” Romanello said at last week’s board meeting.
Trustee Kelly Elliott spoke in Romanello’s defense.
“I don’t believe that other people should be judging or stalking Mr. Romanello to determine if he’s a resident or not,” Elliott said.
Howe and Clark have said that allowing Romanello to serve on the Board of Trustees sets a precedent for non-residents to run for office in Monument.
“Mr. Romanello is a non-resident,” Howe said at a board meeting last month. “He has moved out of the Town of Monument. He has vacated his seat on the Board of Trustees. It’s time for the Board of Trustees to take action and stop this farce.”
Former Secretary of State Wayne Williams explained to the board in February that someone living outside the town limits can still remain a resident of Monument so long as they intend to return to their home inside the town limits. Living at multiple homes in different towns doesn’t in itself make someone a nonresident, Williams explained.
Clark asked that the town revise its ethics for how board members should conduct themselves. She said the current guidelines are vague and that the process for removing a board member should be reserved only for extreme offenses, including sexual harassment, racism or no longer being a resident of Monument.
“This removal power should only be exercised in cases where serious misconduct or malfeasance in office … can be credibly proven,” Clark said.
The requirements for being a Monument resident are also unclear, Clark said, and need to be revised to avoid further public confusion concerning Romanello’s residency.
Romanello addressed his accusers in a public statement during last week’s meeting. He said the allegations against him are “very politically fueled.”
“I live here in Monument. My house is in Monument,” he said during the board comments. “I have been stalked by Anne Howe. She’s followed me from these meetings to my home, to my rental property. And I’ve seen her take pictures of my car and my place of business. She’s taken pictures of me at my rental property while I was doing work on it in the garage …. If I want to go spend time at a property that I own, I can go spend time at a property that I own.”
OFFICERS SWORN IN, EMPLOYEES RECOGNIZED
During last week’s meeting, Monument Police Chief Jacob Shirk swore in officers Rachael Braaten and Joshua Marks. In his comments on the two, Shirk said Braaten has a degree in psychology and criminal justice and Marks spent 20 years in the military prior to joining the police force.
Interim Town Manager Mike Foreman and Public Works Director Tom Tharnish also recognized employees from the Public Works and Water departments for working 31 hours repairing a recent water main break in the Town.
FOREMAN IN NEGOTIATIONS
Mike Foreman said he is in contract negotiations to potentially take the role of permanent Monument Town Manager. The board will review his contract at its April 1 meeting, though a decision will likely not be made immediately.