Latin guitar duo Carbé and Durand will be performing at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

The pair performs original music and their own arrangements of rock, pop and blues.

“Their fiery approach to playing the Spanish guitar excites and invigorates audiences everywhere they perform,” TLCA said in a press release. “They mix Latin rhythms and romantic melodies with heart felt blues and rock energy.”

These two musicians also play in the popular recording and touring world-music group Incendio with Jim Stubblefield. But additionally Liza Carbe has played with the all-female Platinum-selling rock group Vixen, former Santana singer Leon Patillo and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsay Buckingham. Meanwhile, JP Durand has had his own rock bands Pretzel Logic and Book of Storms.

“Their duo album, “A Bridge Between,”, is a real treat,” the release said. “The music is just two acoustic guitars, nothing else, and it features exquisite picking and playing. But what makes the album even more delectable are the tunes — ten melodies from classic pop and rock tunes from the past half-century plus three originals.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The TLCA is located at 304 Hwy. 105, Palmer Lake, CO 80133.