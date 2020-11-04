All it took was 10 seconds and one line of a song for Colorado native Lain Roy to make an impression on some of the biggest stars in music.
Shortly into Roy’s heartfelt rendition of “Someone You Loved” during Monday’s episode of “The Voice,” two judges — John Legend and Gwen Stefani — swiftly and simultaneously turned their chairs around for the 22-year-old singer.
As Roy continued belting out Lewis Capaldi’s No. 1 hit, both Legend and Stefani could be seen singing and swaying along. Roy’s parents appeared on screen, phoning in from their home in Larkspur.
By the end, his mom was wiping tears from her eyes. All four judges were clapping for Roy.
“Oh my gosh,” Roy said on stage. “I’m freaking out right now.”
Praise poured in from the judges, including Blake Shelton, even though he didn’t spin his chair around during the song.
“Congratulations,” Shelton said. “I thought that was a incredible performance.”
Then it came time for Roy to pick his team. As Roy and the celebrities talked back and forth, it seemed like things were weighing in Legend’s favor.
Roy said his interest in singing began after entering a high school talent show with the tune “All of Me,” one of Legend’s top hits. He also attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. Legend chimed in that he recently spoke virtually at the school.
“I’m just going to quit my job,” Stefani said in a jokingly defeated manner as she stood up and walked around her chair.
She didn’t give up, though, offering a peek at what she could offer Roy as a coach.
“There’s more to this than just your singing. There’s a lot to be said about stage presence, about style, about being able to connect to the audience,” Stefani said. “I think I have so much experience and I can share that with you.”
It must’ve sold Roy, who chose Team Gwen.
While he grew up in Larkspur, Roy now lives in Nashville, Tenn. and is pursuing music full-time.
Monday marked the final round of blind auditions for the show’s 19th season. The next episode, Nov. 9, will feature contestants going head to head in the battle rounds.
